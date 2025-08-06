What we know about the man accused of shooting at Fort Stewart

Radford, who has been stationed at Fort Stewart since 2022 and was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, is accused of using a personal handgun. It was not clear how he was able to get the gun onto the base.

Fort Stewart and all Army installations in Georgia prohibit privately owned weapons and ammunition on post unless authorized by a senior commander, according to a notice on the installation’s website.

Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas said other soldiers near the scene quickly tackled the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Authorities apprehended Radford by 11:35 a.m.

He is being held at the base in pre-trial confinement.

A possible motive has not been released, though officials said Radford was being interviewed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Charges have not been filed. The case will be handled by the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, authorities said.

In May, just months after he was cited for speeding, Radford was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and running a red light in Liberty County. The Army confirmed the arrest but said his commanders were not aware of it.

According to court documents, Radford was granted an $1,818 bond May 18 — the same day he was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol. In the traffic citation, troopers said Radford ran the red light because he needed “to use the bathroom.”

Glynn County court records show Radford was cited for speeding and given a ticket Dec. 13. He has not paid the $140 to clear the citation, records reveal.