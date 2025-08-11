Metro Atlanta
Details emerge about CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

Bullet holes are visible in a CDC building on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, killing a police officer who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

2 hours ago

More details are emerging Monday surrounding the incident Friday where a man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing a police officer, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is on the scene. Follow here for the latest updates.

Chaya Tong
Atlanta-area CDC employees to telework through this week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Atlanta-area workers to telework for the remainder of this week, according to an email obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

The email, sent just before 11 p.m. Sunday by the CDC's Office of Safety, Security and Asset Management, said employees affected by Friday's lockdown at the Roybal campus "are granted administrative leave" through Monday.

The message added that metro Atlanta CDC staff "should telework for the remainder of the week" through Friday. The agency made an exception for staff providing certain services such as critical lab work or animal care. 

Officials would send specific instructions on how workers can retrieve equipment on Tuesday, according to the message.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on the record about when CDC employees will return to work.

Shaddi Abusaid
Memorial to DeKalb officer and the CDC grows at shooting site

An armed sheriff’s deputy manned the door Monday at the CVS where the shooter opened fire toward the CDC on Friday afternoon. Directly across the street, a steady stream of mourners left notes and flowers at a growing tribute for slain DeKalb County police Officer David Rose.

A woman walking her dog wiped tears from her eyes after dropping off a bouquet of white roses.

Another mourner, a former CDC employee, left a note and a small American flag as a tribute.

“The man was a hero,” said Julie Edelson, who worked for 10 years as a health policy analyst at the CDC.

She said Rose put his life on the line to save others, saying he represented “all that’s right in the world.”

Edelson said she was horrified Friday when she heard about the shooting and thought of her former co-workers sheltering inside. They’re all devoted to making the world better through their work in public health, she said.

“I love the institution. I love the people that work there,” she said. “The idea that they have become vilified by the political discourse is hurtful and harmful in every way.”

Vanessa McCray
Donations pour in for family of fallen DeKalb officer

Supporters have already donated more than $200,000 to the family of fallen DeKalb County police Officer David Rose. 

An online donation site had raised the staggering sum by 2:15 p.m. Monday. The GoFundMe campaign is the only official fundraiser to support his family, which includes a wife and two children, plus a third on the way. 

The fund has rapidly gained support since early morning, when it had generated about $30,000.

In a statement, DeKalb officials said the fund was created in response to an overwhelming number of requests seeking to help. Read more about the fundraiser here.

Rosana Hughes
Police reports detail CDC shooter's history of chronic pain, suicidal ideation

Police incident reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show the gunman in Friday's deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had struggled with chronic pain for years and was suicidal.

Patrick White’s father, Kenneth White, called Cobb County police to their Kennesaw home multiple times in the past two years, according to public records.

An incident report dated Sept. 7, 2024, states Patrick White was threatening to harm himself due to severe back pain.

“Patrick stated that he was in a lot of pain and stated that he had surgery 10 years ago, and his back is no good,” the officer detailed. “He stated that he does not want to die. He stated that he got the COVID shot and that his health has been bad ever since.”

According to the report, Kenneth White told police his son had seen “numerous doctors” and none could find anything wrong with him, "except maybe depression.”

Kenneth White called 911 again in July of this year to report that he hadn’t seen his son in several hours and had received a message that concerned him due to his son's chronic back and joint pain and history of suicidal thoughts.

Patrick White turned up later that day, and the case was closed.

An earlier incident report from April states police were called for a wellness check after Patrick White called a crisis line, saying he’d been drinking and taking his medication. When police arrived, he told them he had called the line “just to talk to someone.” Officers noted he did not appear intoxicated, and no further action was taken. 

In a 911 call Friday, the father explained he feared his son was involved in the DeKalb County shooting and pleaded with the operator to put him in contact with an officer who had previously dealt with his son.

Lautaro Grinspan
Ossoff calls RFK Jr. 'notorious crank' who has embraced public health conspiracies

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) criticized Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.  in light of the recent shooting at the CDC while speaking at an immigration news conference Monday.

“The CDC has been under sustained political attack since this administration took power," Ossoff said. “This is the world's preeminent epidemiological agency responsible for protecting the American people and the world from deadly disease outbreaks, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services is a notorious crank who has embraced, over the course of his career, countless unfounded conspiracy theories about public health.

“That's one of the reasons that I so strongly opposed his confirmation,” he added.

Jozsef Papp
President Trump silent on CDC shooting

In a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump spoke at length about crime in Washington and an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

But he did not make any mention of the shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last week.

Trump has not made any public comments relating to the shooting, nor has any White House official since it happened Friday.

Trump was not asked about the shooting by the assembled media. 

Rosana Hughes
DeKalb officer killed in shooting was U.S. Marine, deployed to Kuwait

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Monday that DeKalb County police Officer David Rose served four years and had deployed to Kuwait for five months.

The 33-year-old, formerly named Rasahn Patrick David Atkinson, joined the Marines in May 2013 and reached the rank of corporal before his departure in 2017, officials said. His deployment was from May to October 2015. 

Rose legally changed his name in 2023, the AJC confirmed through court records.

During his time in the Marines, Rose received multiple awards, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. 

His last duty assignment was to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 374, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in Twentynine Palms, California.  

Shaddi Abusaid
Protesters arrive at CDC to coincide with RFK Jr.'s visit

Several protesters gathered at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coincide with the visit of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.

Among them was retired CDC employee Steve Monroe, who showed up after hearing about Kennedy’s appearance in a group chat comprised of current and former employees.

Monroe, who worked 34 years at the agency, pointed to the bullet-riddled building across the street — Building 21. He counted eight floors up to his former office and noted it was one of the windows struck by gunfire Friday.

“I wanted the secretary to know that I don’t agree with what he says, that his comments have consequences,” said Monroe, who worked as a senior leader for laboratory science. 

He criticized recent cuts to CDC funding and called Kennedy’s comments on the COVID-19 vaccine dangerous. 

“Certainly that kind of rhetoric was what led to this person thinking this was a way to show his frustration,” Monroe said.

Taylor Croft
RFK Jr. visits CDC in Atlanta days after shooting

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta days after a gunman opened fire on the public health agency, a source familiar with his schedule told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Individuals with an organization called CDC Alumni and Friends also confirmed that Kennedy was there Monday meeting with CDC Director Susan Monarez.

An AJC reporter at the CDC on Monday saw two black vehicles leaving with a Georgia State Patrol escort. Kennedy is not expected to speak with the media.

A chorus of boos rang out from across the street as the cars exited where a couple of dozen current and former CDC employees gathered to protest his visit.

Alexis Stevens
Public memorial for officer set up at DeKalb police headquarters

A public memorial for Officer David Rose was set up Monday outside of DeKalb County police headquarters. 

Rose was killed in the line of duty Friday night. He was 33. 

A patrol vehicle and a sign for people to offer condolences are in front of the department, located 1960 W. Exchange Place in Tucker. 

