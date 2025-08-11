Details emerge about CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

Police reports detail CDC shooter's history of chronic pain, suicidal ideation

Police incident reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show the gunman in Friday's deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had struggled with chronic pain for years and was suicidal.

Patrick White’s father, Kenneth White, called Cobb County police to their Kennesaw home multiple times in the past two years, according to public records.

An incident report dated Sept. 7, 2024, states Patrick White was threatening to harm himself due to severe back pain.

“Patrick stated that he was in a lot of pain and stated that he had surgery 10 years ago, and his back is no good,” the officer detailed. “He stated that he does not want to die. He stated that he got the COVID shot and that his health has been bad ever since.”

According to the report, Kenneth White told police his son had seen “numerous doctors” and none could find anything wrong with him, "except maybe depression.”

Kenneth White called 911 again in July of this year to report that he hadn’t seen his son in several hours and had received a message that concerned him due to his son's chronic back and joint pain and history of suicidal thoughts.

Patrick White turned up later that day, and the case was closed.

An earlier incident report from April states police were called for a wellness check after Patrick White called a crisis line, saying he’d been drinking and taking his medication. When police arrived, he told them he had called the line “just to talk to someone.” Officers noted he did not appear intoxicated, and no further action was taken.

In a 911 call Friday, the father explained he feared his son was involved in the DeKalb County shooting and pleaded with the operator to put him in contact with an officer who had previously dealt with his son.