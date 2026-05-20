Flash flood warning hits Atlanta after downpours during rush hour

Parts of the city are under a flash flood warning Wednesday evening after more than 2 inches of rain fell on Atlanta during rush hour traffic, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash flooding, visible from Georgia DOT cameras, hit the Downtown Connector at Baker Street in Downtown Atlanta. Areas near Freedom Parkway, Peachtree Street, and the Pine Street exits are impacted by flooding, according to the NWS.
All lanes of I-75/I-85 shut down just before 5:30 p.m. at J.W. Dobbs Avenue due to flooding on the interstate, according to GDOT. Live camera feeds show cars attempting to drive into the floodwaters and getting stuck.
Motorists are advised to turn around and not to drive through standing water.
The floods and closures have caused major delays across the city during the evening commute. Some side streets are also impacted by flooding, including Northside Drive.
Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the water is receding as crews clear drains on the interstate. The heavy rain has stopped in the area, he added.
“Things are improving. We’re not going to see this get worse before it gets better, but it’s not going to get better right away,” Nitz said.
“It’s still a dangerous situation with the deep water on the roads.”
The flood warning is in place until 11:15 p.m., according to the NWS.
Areas that may experience flash floods include Atlanta, Midtown, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Druid Hills, North Druid Hills Piedmont Park, Atlantic Station, Sweet Auburn, Virginia Highland, Little Five Points, West End, Turner Field, Bankhead, LaVista and Kirkwood, according to the weather bulletin.
— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.