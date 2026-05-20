Metro Atlanta Flash flood warning hits Atlanta after downpours during rush hour Downtown Connector is flooding in Atlanta. A Georgia DOT camera shows flash flooding on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta after heavy rain hit the city during rush hour on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Image by GDOT

By Taylor Croft Updated 1 minute ago Share

Parts of the city are under a flash flood warning Wednesday evening after more than 2 inches of rain fell on Atlanta during rush hour traffic, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding, visible from Georgia DOT cameras, hit the Downtown Connector at Baker Street in Downtown Atlanta. Areas near Freedom Parkway, Peachtree Street, and the Pine Street exits are impacted by flooding, according to the NWS.

All lanes of I-75/I-85 shut down just before 5:30 p.m. at J.W. Dobbs Avenue due to flooding on the interstate, according to GDOT. Live camera feeds show cars attempting to drive into the floodwaters and getting stuck. Motorists are advised to turn around and not to drive through standing water. The floods and closures have caused major delays across the city during the evening commute. Some side streets are also impacted by flooding, including Northside Drive.

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the water is receding as crews clear drains on the interstate. The heavy rain has stopped in the area, he added.