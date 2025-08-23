A.M. ATL: Atlanta under the radar

Morning, y’all! Is that ... no, it couldn’t be. Does it feel a little like fall outside? I probably just ruined it for us all, but the nice (relatively) cool weather should continue for the rest of the week.

Let’s get to it.

IS ATLANTA IN TRUMP’S FEDERAL TAKEOVER SIGHTS?

President Donald Trump has signaled he wants to expand his federal takeover of American cities, bringing the military and other federal agents to local jurisdictions under the justification of “reducing crime.”

Before his takeover of Washington earlier this month, Trump threatened Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Baltimore and Oakland, California, with similar actions.

All of those cities are in blue states and are run by Black, Democratic mayors.

So far, Atlanta hasn’t been mentioned as the president extends his power, but city leaders are still on edge.

In the past, Trump has labeled Atlanta a “violent crime war zone” and “killing field.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been mostly mum on Trump’s actions. Experts say that may be for the best, as it keeps the city out of Trump’s attention.

The big 2026 Senate race may also inoculate Atlanta from Trump’s wrath. His federal takeover of Washington hasn’t been popular, and moves against Atlanta would risk alienating key Republican voters.

THE REAL SLUTTY VEGANS OF ATLANTA

Popular Atlanta-based chain Slutty Vegan recently went through a restructuring, and founder Pinky Cole has had her slice of controversy. Now, there’s more drama on tap.

A prominent Atlanta landlord is seeking $90,000 in alleged unpaid rent from two of the restaurant’s retail spaces along Edgewood Avenue.

Cole and her associates have also faced lawsuits in Maryland and New York regarding alleged unpaid rent and credit card charges.

Meanwhile, Cole recently shot scenes with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast. Could she be a fresh addition to the show? That’s the rumor.

Cole was seen at a media launch event for restaurateur Kelli Ferrell’s new location of her restaurant, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles. Ferrell was added to the cast in Season 16 (!), and producers may have been testing out Cole’s compatibility for Season 17 (!!!).

BELTLINE MOVES

The Atlanta Beltline’s reach keeps expanding, which means new redevelopment projects are nigh.

The trail operator paid $18 million for roughly 3.2 acres near the former Elleven45 Lounge, a notorious shuttered nightclub in Buckhead.

The land will likely be used for affordable housing or commercial development, and area leaders say it’s a good opportunity to reimagine a neglected part of the neighborhood.

To the south, the Beltline is looking for developers to take on a nearly 14-acre parcel of land near Pittsburgh Yards, a coworking and business development space.

Again, all the common development buzzwords are at play: affordable housing, green space, economic opportunities, et cetera.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💸 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants more authority for his office to root out financial fraud and recover money for victims. This is in response to the collapse and alleged Ponzi scheming of Georgia-based First Liberty Building & Loan.

🗳️ Here’s who qualified for November’s Atlanta elections. Get your voting fingers ready.

💰 An Atlanta pastor said Target’s leadership change shows the power of organized boycotting. The Saturday errand staple has seen big drops in foot traffic since rolling back DEI programs.

🇺🇸 Trump moved to ban the burning of the American flag, despite the act being the go-to example of constitutionally protected First Amendment rights.

DELTA CEO TALKS AI, FUTURE PLANS

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a wide-ranging discussion about the company’s future plans. Definitely read the whole interview, but here are some excerpts:

On artificial intelligence: “The machines do run pricing, as we all know. It’s the only way you can keep up. But we’ll never, ever, ever use AI to try to extract personalized information, personalized pricing. You couldn’t do it if you wanted to, it’s just too massive.”

On how important Hartsfield-Jackson is to Delta’s business: “We like to say if you’re playing Monopoly, Hartsfield-Jackson is Park Place. You’re within a two-hour flight of 80% of the U.S. population. ... Over 40% of our customers touch Atlanta somewhere on their journey on a global scale.”

NEWS BITES

Great White sharks are heading north to New England and Canada, following seals and alarming beachgoers

The consequences of climate change have teeth. Ooh! That’s a good line for a Canadian “Jaws” remake.

Unlock the power of mindfulness and learn to reduce stress

I have terrible news: This woo-woo stuff actually works (when paired with any necessary pharmaceuticals, at least).

Lil Nas X charged with attacking police officers while naked in Las Vegas

Oh boy. This may take more than mindfulness to fix.

‘Tummy time’ isn’t just for babies: Why the move is going viral for its posture benefits

[Me, a woman in her late 30s, lying face down on the floor]: Don’t bother me, I’m having tummy time.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 26, 1944

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Allies move forward along 200-mile front. Arriving in the French capital, General Charles De Gaulle, head of the French Committee of National Liberation, said last night: “Paris is free now — freed by the hands of Frenchmen — the capital of fighting France, of France, the great eternal.”

After four years of Nazi occupation, Paris was liberated in late August of 1944. Not as important, but equally happy: this fantastic photo inset along the left rail.

Dreaming of home. Tiny “Guns” snuggles up to one of his masters, Seaman First Class Clyde Rosenberg, of Illinois, in a bunk aboard a Coast Guard combat cutter as they both dream of being back home.

Beating Nazis and loving puppies: That’s the American way.

ONE MORE THING

Happy Women’s Equality Day, which marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment. Since there’s nothing to vote on to mark the occasion, go do something stupid a man would definitely get away with. We support women’s rights AND wrongs.

Until next time.