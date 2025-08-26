The goal is to reverse the hunched-forward, “C,” posture that comes from hours at a desk, on your phone or behind the wheel.

Why it helps

Spending time on your stomach encourages spinal extension, opens the chest and shoulders and stretches the hip flexors — all areas that tighten when you sit too much.

“While no clinical trials are known to investigate by name ‘adult tummy time,’ the fundamental principles and interventions are strongly evidence-based,” Leah Verebes, a physical therapist and assistant professor at Touro University School of Health Sciences, explained to Health.

Inspire Health in Atlanta echoes the sentiment, noting in a Facebook video: “Adult tummy time isn’t just trending, it’s something your PT and Pilates instructor has been encouraging for years! Prone work (aka lying on your stomach) strengthens the muscles of your posterior chain — think glutes, spinal stabilizers, and shoulder girdle. All of these muscles are essential for posture, movement, and long-term joint health.”

How to try it

Lie on your stomach and prop up on your forearms. From there, try lifting your arms or legs off the ground, or try adding gentle stretches, according to Everyday Health. If it feels uncomfortable, place a pillow under your chest or hips. Over time, you can work up to longer sessions or pair tummy time with mobility work.

If you already experience back or neck pain, or the exercise causes discomfort, skip it and consult your doctor. It’s also not recommended if you’ve had a recent injury.

While it might feel a little funny at first, adult tummy time is a low-effort reset you can do almost anywhere. Those few minutes on your stomach can help undo hours of forward-leaning posture.