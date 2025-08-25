Although stress can feel like a daily companion, seeking out opportunities for mindfulness is one way to reduce tension and enhance your well-being.
“As we age, our physical, emotional and cognitive needs evolve, and so should our approach to self-care,” Dr. Chris Mosunic, chief clinical officer at Calm, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “One of the most significant barriers to mental wellness practices is accessibility and understanding where to start.”
From breathing exercises to relaxing meditation apps to ice baths, there are plenty of ways to practice mindfulness — and promote healthy aging.
Combine breath work and mindset
Bringing together breath work, mindset and cold exposure, the Wim Hof Method can enhance your mental health and strengthen your immune system. It’s a mindful option for those dealing with stress, chronic pain, anxiety or depression and is adaptable for most healthy adults.
“We think about quality of life as we grow older, and I understood that the Wim Hof Method is a tool that can help improve and maintain quality of life,” said Don Neder, WHM instructor at FlowGevity in Alpharetta.
Not for the faint of heart, this practice requires you to intentionally get into an ice bath or a cold shower, where you learn to hold your breath for longer than normal.
“The Wim Hof Method taught me to live in the present moment, and that changed everything,” said Neder, who began practicing before training as an instructor.
Neder feels the biggest benefit of this practice is the change to his mindset. Having started at age 64, he now looks at life with a growth mindset and experiences less stress.
“The Wim Hof Method has had an incredible impact on my life, and I highly recommend it to all because in everyone, there is some level of positive impact it can have,” he explained.
Try yin yoga
There are many different types of yoga, but yin is unique. It requires you to hold poses longer to get deep into the connective tissue of the body. This allows for a more impactful release as you move through the practice.
“Yin, in my humble description, offers a different approach and pace that targets different parts of the body,” said Alena Levine, an experienced registered yoga teacher (E-RYT).
With both physical and mindful benefits, yin helps with circulation and mobility while also allowing you space to ground yourself.
“Yin is a chance to tune out noise to look inward, using the breath as an anchor for the mind,” Levine said.
This form of yoga is not for everyone, according to Levine. It requires commitment and discipline and can also put stress on joints.
Meditate using an app
Having guided meditation on your phone allows you to take the practice wherever you go, so you don’t have to miss an opportunity for a mindful moment when you need it.
“Research shows that mindfulness and meditation can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, even after just a few weeks of regular practice,” Mosunic said.
With apps like Calm, you don’t need any prior experience with meditation. There’s no special equipment, and you can literally do it anywhere.
“Meditation is a powerful tool that helps us navigate life’s transitions with more ease, presence and resilience,” Mosunic said. “It’s a simple way to nurture the mind and body each day.”
Find purposeful mindfulness
It’s important you consult your doctor before trying any new physical routine, even one that focuses on mindfulness. Once given the green light, Mosunic suggests adding to your practice by optimizing a few other habits like sleep, nutrition and exercise.
“These small lifestyle choices can reinforce each other, creating a strong foundation for healthy aging, both mentally and physically.”
