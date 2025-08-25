Business Beltline seeks developer to transform site next to Pittsburgh Yards Nearly 14-acre property could include residential and other uses next to new south Atlanta commercial center. The Beltline is seeking a developer to transform nearly 14 acres along University Avenue in south Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline/LoKnows Drones)

The Atlanta Beltline is seeking a team to bring to life a mixed-use project on one of the largest undeveloped sites owned by the trail operator. The Beltline recently issued a request for proposals to find a developer to helm the project at 356 University Ave., a nearly 14-acre property next to Pittsburgh Yards, a hub for entrepreneurs in south Atlanta.

The development’s specifics are still being formed, but Beltline officials say they envision a community-driven development that includes affordable commercial spaces, green space and residential uses. “We’re approaching every aspect of this development with deliberate intention,” Dennis Richards, vice president of housing policy and development at the Beltline said in a news release. He added that new affordable housing and commercial options will create “meaningful economic opportunities that will endure for generations.” The property’s neighbor is a key inspiration for what the development should entail, the Beltline said. Explore People, not profit, inspire Chantell Glenn to redevelop south Atlanta A view of the inside of Pittsburgh Yards in Atlanta on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A redevelopment initiative led by the Annie E. Casey Foundation transformed a dilapidated trucking terminal into a thriving coworking space that supports dozens of entrepreneurs. The 61,000-square-foot small business hub was about 80% leased as of April and has membership plans that start at $50 per month.

The Beltline in August 2023 paid about $13 million to acquire the 13.7 acres next to Pittsburgh Yards, aiming to build upon the project’s model. The Beltline has since engaged nearly two dozen community groups through public meetings, advisory panels and local meetings to gather input on how to best develop the property. That feedback culminated in a master plan released last month, which lays out specific development goals. Those include preserving at least 30% of residential units permanently at below market-rate rents, incorporating light industrial spaces and reserving affordable commercial space. On-site programming with local arts and community organizations is also a priority in addition to Beltline and green space connectivity. The Beltline is seeking a developer to transform nearly 14 acres along University Avenue in south Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline/LoKnows Drones) “This is a chance to build on the rich legacy of Pittsburgh Yards by creating a place that reflects the values, culture and aspirations of Southwest Atlanta,” Kelvin Collins, the Beltline’s vice president of economic development, said in the release. The Beltline has acquired about 90 acres of land for residential and commercial development along the 22-mile trail corridor. Predevelopment is underway at several of those sites, even though some projects such as the large Murphy Crossing development in southwest Atlanta have struggled to move forward.