Business Beltline buys more land near former Buckhead nightclub for redevelopment The latest purchase brings the agency’s holdings at the site of shuttered Elleven45 Lounge to 3.2 acres. This is an aerial photo of property along Peachtree Road and Bennett Street that the Atlanta Beltline acquired in August 2025. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline/LoKnows Drones)

The Atlanta Beltline has added more property to its redevelopment portfolio by acquiring land surrounding a notorious shuttered nightclub in Buckhead. The trail operator said Monday it purchased six parcels along Peachtree Road and Bennett Street abutting the former Elleven45 Lounge property, creating a 3.2-acre assemblage of Beltline-owned property primed for redevelopment. A sales price for the newly acquired property was not provided and has yet to show up in Fulton County deed records.

The land purchase further expands the Beltline’s land holdings, much of which is envisioned for future affordable housing and commercial development. It also presents an opportunity to reimagine a seedy strip of ritzy Buckhead. “For years, this property stood as a symbol of neglect and missed potential,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release. “Today, we’re turning that around.” The Beltline in November paid $11 million to acquire the three parcels that comprise the former Elleven45 Lounge, which was the scene of a fatal Mother’s Day shooting the same year that prompted a judge to shut the nightclub down. The land is being repurposed as part of the Beltline’s Northwest Trail. $3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled This aerial image shows the Elleven 45 Lounge on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The latest acquisitions include property just north of the former nightclub and along Bennett Street, which Beltline officials said opens the door for more ambitious redevelopment possibilities. It also serves as a connection corridor for Bobby Jones Golf Course, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Shepherd Center.

“This acquisition lets us create a mixed-use development that serves the health care workers, employees, residents and small business owners who make this area thrive,” said Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs. “We’re creating complete communities, where people can live near the services they need, such as doctors’ offices and grocery stores, and have options to live car-free.” The Atlanta Beltline acquired more than 3 acres of property in Buckhead as of Aug. 25, 2025. The land is slated for future trail development and potential housing and commercial projects. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline) As the Beltline’s 22-mile trail network’s construction gains steam, the trail operator has recently ramped up redevelopment efforts by acquiring underused property. It has acquired more than 80 acres of land for various housing, commercial and mixed-use projects, many of which have a focus on below-market-rate rents. Last week, the Beltline issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform a nearly 14-acre property along the Beltline trail in south Atlanta. Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart Dickens said the Beltline’s mission needs to touch on every neighborhood its trail winds through, including Buckhead. “By securing affordable housing and commercial space in this neighborhood,” the mayor said of the land acquisition, “we’re not just building trails. We’re building an inclusive city where working families can live, work, and thrive in every neighborhood, including some of our most sought-after areas.”