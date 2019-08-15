A.M. ATL: What they found in the holes

Morning, y’all! I could have sworn it was supposed to rain all week. Instead, the weather’s being all coy, clouding up and even thundering a little, maybe dropping a three-minute curtain of rain before floating off. Either do it or don’t, sky. We don’t need your indecisiveness.

Let’s get to it.

TECH’S NEW AI BABY

Georgia Tech is building an AI supercomputer, and boy, is it hungry for energy. The supercomputer, called Nexus, is being built with a $20 million federal grant and will help scientists do important science things like create quantum materials and study the human brain. The specs, though, are quite astounding:

Nexus will have 10 quadrillion bytes of permanent storage. That’s a “1″ with 15 zeros after it. For the computer savvy, that’s 1,000 terabytes, or enough to hold 1,000 times the printed collection of the Library of Congress.

The computer itself is about the size of 12 refrigerators. Not as big as one would think. It will be housed at the Coda data center at Tech Square.

Here’s the kicker: The 12-pack refrigerator computer will consume the same amount of energy as 1,000 average-sized homes.

🔎 READ MORE: What Nexus is expected to do once it’s up and running in 2026

THE HOLE STORY

Since last year, Georgia Power has been quietly drilling holes into the Earth’s crust at three sites around rural Georgia, looking for a place to stash its carbon emissions instead of letting them waft into the atmosphere and contribute to global warming.

It sounds far-fetched, but carbon capture and storage isn’t a new idea. It’s already used in places like Norway.

Through the drilling projects, Georgia Power hopes to find an area suitable for “geologic carbon sequestration.”

Underground formations must have certain porosity and makeup to properly contain the gas, which is first compressed into a liquid-like state.

Unsurprisingly, the process is controversial. Underground storage could increase earthquake risks and affect groundwater resources.

However, even some detractors say it’s an acceptable short-term solution if it means reducing global warming.

🔎 READ MORE: How ‘just bury it’ becomes a scientifically feasible solution and what experts say about whether Georgia is the right place to do it.

MARIO GUEVARA’S STORY IS AN ATTEMPT TO SILENCE JOURNALISTS, ADVOCATES SAY

The family of Mario Guevara, the Atlanta-area Hispanic journalist detained by ICE, was joined by supporters and free press advocates on Tuesday as they pleaded for Guevara’s release.

During a gathering at the Georgia State Capitol, advocates condemned Guevara’s arrest and detention, saying it was direct retribution for his coverage of ICE raids in the Atlanta area.

“We’re living in a climate of fear and retribution.“

- Nora Benavidez, a Georgia First Amendment Foundation board member.

“This is a blatant attack on press freedom, on the First Amendment and on the right of communities, especially immigrant communities, to be informed.”

- José Zamora, Americas director with the Committee to Protect Journalists.

🔎 READ MORE: Guevara’s children say his detention has a profound impact on his family

HOMICIDES ARE WAY DOWN IN ATL

Atlanta has seen 32% fewer homicides this year compared to last year. It’s one of the highest drops in homicides across the country.

In general, killings in major cities are dropping, approaching pre-pandemic levels. The national homicide rate is down 17%.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said it’s a multidisciplinary effort that isn’t just about punishment.

Schierbaum told the AJC that city and community groups should work together to build de-escalation skills in society to help stem those conflicts. “Let’s put the guns down,” he added.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

👾 President Donald Trump revealed his “AI Action Plan” on Wednesday created in conjunction with his pro-AI Silicon Valley supporters. The plan comes after Trump revoked Biden-era AI guidelines.

🇺🇸 First Liberty Building & Loan, the bank that allegedly swindled investors out of millions, netted clients with the help of conservative media and Trump-aligned endorsements.

JEEZY AND THE ORCHESTRA

My, how time flies. Twenty years ago, rapper Jeezy’s debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101″ crystallized the trap music genre and became an Atlanta staple.

Now, he’s celebrating the groundbreaking album with a new tour, which stops at the Fox Theatre this Saturday — the album’s exact anniversary date.

He won’t be alone, however. The black tie affair will feature the Color of Noize Orchestra.

Hip-hop orchestral programs are somewhat of a trend right now, and Jeezy was inspired by his smash hit 2023 performance with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The AJC’s DeAsia Page talked to the artist about mixing up a classic.

“I look at it like opening the door for the next generation to see that you can evolve in this,” Jeezy told her. “I want them to see you don’t lose no cool points for evolving or growing.”

ON THIS DATE

July 24, 2000

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Battle raging over Internet addresses. Www.any-site.com. To American eyes, this familiar pattern identifies a World Wide Web site. The system seems simple and settled, but a global battle is being waged this summer over how addresses will be assigned to keep pace with rapid Internet growth. The stakes are enormous. … More than 14 million Web sites are registered, with 59 percent of them based in the United States. But with the rest of the world discovering cyberspace, industry experts estimate by 2003, the Internet will be populated by 160 million registered sites, most of them overseas.

It’s so cute how we used to talk about the internet, like those people who take in baby wolves thinking they’re dogs.

ONE MORE THING

A few days ago, I made a jest about bees being stressed out, and a few readers thought I was being glib. I wasn’t! It really does bother me. Bees shouldn’t be stressed! They don’t even know what taxes are. Support your local pollinators!

Until next time.