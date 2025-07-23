Business Georgia Tech is building a $20 million AI supercomputer AI is ‘transforming how research is done,’ GT official said. Credit: Handout The HIVE supercomputer at Georgia Tech. It will be decommissioned and replaced by the Nexus supercomputer. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech has received a $20 million federal grant to build a powerful new supercomputer in Midtown that will harness artificial intelligence to boost the work of scientists across the nation. Researchers hope the supercomputer, which Georgia Tech is calling Nexus, can lead to scientific breakthroughs like designing quantum materials and better understanding how the human brain works.

This is not the first supercomputer at the university, but “what is unique about Nexus is that it is going to be designed to provide high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics and visualization, all of these capabilities in a single system so that researchers don’t have to jump from machine to machine,” Srinivas Aluru, the senior associate dean in Georgia Tech’s College of Computing, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The hope is that this will make advanced computing more accessible and seamless for researchers,” he said. Explore As the microchip sector booms, Georgia Tech and Apple are training students Along with the physical Nexus system, researchers are also creating easier user interface software for supercomputers. Nexus will have 10 quadrillion bytes of permanent storage, which is the equivalent of about 10 billion reams of paper. If all that paper were stacked in one pile, it would stretch all the way to the moon and a third of the way back to Earth, Aluru said.

The supercomputer will be approximately the size of 12 refrigerators grouped together and will consume as much electricity as a thousand average-sized homes. It will be built and located at the Coda data center at Tech Square and is slated to be completed by 2026.