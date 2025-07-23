The Braves finished the game with three runs on seven hits, but four of those knocks came during a late rally in the seventh inning. The club had no answers for Giants starter Justin Verlander, who no-hit the Braves through the first four innings.

But statistics aside, Verlander’s outing was far from the three-time Cy Young Award Winner’s previous starts. He issued three walks in a 40-pitch first inning that the Braves failed to capitalize on.

The club finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Spencer Strider matched Verlander for the four innings — even having a 31-pitch first inning of his own with a pair of walks — but the Giants broke through in the fifth.

Rafael Devers sent a slider Strider threw in the dirt into right-field seats for a home run (his first of two that he hit Wednesday), and Matt Chapman tacked on with a two-run shot of his own two batters later.

The Giants added to their lead with six more runs against the Braves’ bullpen, and the club’s offense did not show signs of life until a three-run seventh inning.

The Braves will travel to Arlington, Texas, on Friday for a three-game series with the Rangers.