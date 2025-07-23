The Braves entered their series finale with the Giants on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a nine-run loss.
Instead, they showcased an uncompetitive performance in a 9-3 defeat that dropped their record to 44-57, a season-worst 13 games under the .500 mark.
And if the Braves still had any hopes of making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance — FanGraphs listed their odds at 2.1% entering the game — they are all but squashed. The club has lost six of its past seven series with eight days left before MLB’s trade deadline of July 31.
The Braves finished the game with three runs on seven hits, but four of those knocks came during a late rally in the seventh inning. The club had no answers for Giants starter Justin Verlander, who no-hit the Braves through the first four innings.
But statistics aside, Verlander’s outing was far from the three-time Cy Young Award Winner’s previous starts. He issued three walks in a 40-pitch first inning that the Braves failed to capitalize on.
The club finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
Spencer Strider matched Verlander for the four innings — even having a 31-pitch first inning of his own with a pair of walks — but the Giants broke through in the fifth.
Rafael Devers sent a slider Strider threw in the dirt into right-field seats for a home run (his first of two that he hit Wednesday), and Matt Chapman tacked on with a two-run shot of his own two batters later.
The Giants added to their lead with six more runs against the Braves’ bullpen, and the club’s offense did not show signs of life until a three-run seventh inning.
The Braves will travel to Arlington, Texas, on Friday for a three-game series with the Rangers.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Braves aren’t giving up on postseason as their chances continue to dip
With a 43-55 record, the Braves need to go on a torrid run of winning baseball between now and the end of the September, but it doesn't seem likely.
Braves blanked by Giants, as 9-0 loss evens series
The Atlanta Braves played their 100th game of the season Tuesday night at Truist Park, but the San Francisco Giants did all of the celebrating.
Braves go quietly in loss to Yankees, drop series
The Braves' two runs came on solo home runs by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson as they dropped the series finale against the Yankees.
Featured
Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC
First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.
On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”
Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.
Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.
Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business
Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.