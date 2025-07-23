The rapper will celebrate the anniversary of debut album with Atlanta show and new music

“I put my heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into (’Thug Motivation’),” Jeezy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Zoom. I looked at it like, ‘Well, if I’m not here, at least they’ll hear what I had to say.’”

“Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101″ debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum. Beyond its commercial success, the 19-track album (with hits like “Air Forces,” the Akon-assisted “Soul Survivor” and “Go Crazy,” featuring Jay-Z) marked the debut of a star whose undeniable hustle and autobiographical street wisdom took Atlanta’s trap sound to new heights.

The 47-year-old rapper and entrepreneur is currently touring behind the LP, stopping at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Saturday — the album’s 20th anniversary date.

Backed by Color of Noize Orchestra and produced by Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, the black-tie affair will feature Jeezy performing the best tracks from his album alongside Atlanta’s DJ Drama. The same day, he’ll release a live, orchestral reimagining of the album.

Jeezy describes the moment as “a dream come true.”

“People think that they’re just celebrating 20 years of ‘Thug Motivation,’ which some of that is true, but for the most part, I’m having (my fans) put on a suit, bow tie and a black dress, to celebrate themselves because they’re farther than they were 20 years ago.”

The AJC talked to Jeezy about his upcoming Atlanta tour stop and reflecting on his pivotal debut album.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity

Credit: Raftermen Credit: Raftermen

Q: How was this tour conceived? Was it inspired by your 2023 performance with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra?

A: I always wanted to celebrate this album. I did the 10-year anniversary (celebration of the album) at the Fox and it was crazy. Kanye West and André 3000 performed. It was definitely a milestone for me. But I want to do something that I can actually give back to the culture. I do feel like the (2023) performance was so epic that I felt like the rest of the world needed to see this. I couldn’t bring everybody to Atlanta at one time, but I could definitely bring Atlanta to them.

Q: What were some of the challenges adapting to this kind of performance?

A: You’re doing it off the cuff. You’re feeling the music. The orchestra is a mechanism. It can go up, it could go down, it can go left and right. You have to be in tune with that. A lot of the music that I was listening to as I was preparing was a lot of ’70s, ’80s music, also some Frank Sinatra and Barry White.

Q: Orchestral hip-hop shows have become a recent trend. What’s the importance of presenting rap music in this way?

A: I look at it like opening the door for the next generation to see that you can evolve in this. I want them to see you don’t lose no cool points for evolving or growing.

Q: Twenty years ago, you released your debut album. Does it feel that long ago to you?

A: It actually feels like the timing is right. Now, did I know ‘Thug Motivation’ would stand the test of time? I would have hoped so, but I wouldn’t imagine that I would’ve been able to elevate it in such a way. It doesn’t feel long because the whole reason of celebrating this 20 years later is because so much has happened in between. We lost people, gained people. We lost opportunities. We gain opportunities. Life has twists and turns. But to celebrate something 20 years later that still feels the same as if it came out yesterday is a blessing. It’s just a gift that keeps giving.

Q: Take me back to who you were in 2005.

A: I was just an ambitious young hustler that wanted to be heard. I was definitely operating out of scarcity and trauma. I didn’t know if I was gonna see the next day. I was definitely operating out of survival. I was just trying to make it through the day and write music at the same time. I put everything in (that album) because I only had one shot.

A: Because of the album’s success, did you feel a sense of relief?

Q: My mind was more on making it through the night, making it through the week. To be honest with you, I didn’t really realize what was going on until I got ready to record (my third album) ‘The Recession.’ And that was almost six years later. That’s when I woke up one day like, ‘Okay, you’re not in jail. You’re still alive, and you got music out. It’s time for you to be a superstar.’ Because I had so much survivor’s remorse, I wasn’t even thinking like that.

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Q: During the creation of your debut, you damaged your vocal cords. What was your mindset as that was happening?

A: I always screamed at the top of my lungs when I was performing. During a performance in Jacksonville, I felt a burning sensation in my throat, and I remember getting back to Atlanta, and not being able to talk. I didn’t want to say anything to anybody, because I felt like I’ll be all right in the morning. I wasn’t all right in the morning. Leslie (Braithwaite) mixed (the album). I had to mix it with a paper and a pen, because I couldn’t tell him verbally what to turn up or down. (Former manager turned rap executive Kevin) “Coach K” (Lee) set it up so that I can get surgery. But at the time, I didn’t have health insurance, so I just had to count up the money and put it in the paper bag. We all were scared because we didn’t know if my voice was going to sound the same. Shout out Jan (Smith), who’s a vocal coach. She helped me with my vocals.

(My label) told me not to do any events for six months. I was basically in hiding just trying to figure it out and hoping one day that I was going to be able to perform again. When I got well, I got hit with bell’s palsy. So that was back to back. Those obstacles definitely humbled me at the time.

Q: Outside of those challenges, are there any memorable moments from making the album that still stick with you today?

A: I still remember to this day, Akon’s brother (Abou Thiam), brought me the CD with “Soul Survivor” up to the studio at Patchwerk. It was amazing. I recorded it, and I thought it was too big, too radio. (The late producer) Shakir Stewart came in. He’s like, “This is the one.” Then, the album got leaked four weeks before it was supposed to come out. In my mind, I thought I was done because I thought that nobody’s gonna buy something that they already have. I told Def Jam that I wanted “Trap or Die” as my next single. And they were like, “Look, man, from what we getting on this leaked version of the album, everybody loves ‘Soul Survivor.’” I wasn’t gonna even put ”Soul Survivor” on the album.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Q: How did Atlanta culture influence the album?

A: It was everything. It was Magic City. It was the way we dressed, it was the cars we drove. It was the champagne we drank. It was the money that we threw in the air. That album was the soundtrack to what was happening in real time in the city of Atlanta.

Q: What can people expect from the Atlanta show?

A: Expect a light chance of snow in the middle of the summer. It’s going up.

IF YOU GO

Jeezy Presents TM:101 LIVE with Color of Noize Orchestra

7 p.m. Saturday. $190-700. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100. foxtheatre.org