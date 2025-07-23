Explore Get your kids to open up more with this parenting tip

Small space glow-up

The Container Store Elfa Storage Solutions: Maximize small spaces with the Elfa Classic Wide Drawer Solution and Door Rack — ideal for storing snacks, supplies or skin care. Atlanta-based organizing service Pinch of Help swears by them. containerstore.com.

Weezie Towels: Plush, monogrammable, and made in Atlanta, Weezie’s towels, toiletry bags and blankets bring spa-day softness to dorm bathrooms and first apartments. weezietowels.com.

Coway Airmega 50: This compact air purifier cleans up to 500 square feet in just one hour. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, study corners or anyone with roommates and allergies. $79.99, cowaymega.com.

Brooklinen Back to School Starter Bundle: Crisp sheets, a cozy robe and everything you need for an A+ sleep setup. $338, brooklinen.com.

Beauty, wellness and just-in-case

Kept: A modern memory book made to document childhood moments with ease. Designed for busy parents, this is a no-pressure keepsake you’ll actually enjoy filling out. $59, keptcollection.com.

Tubby Todd: Keep skin soothed and protected with its pocket-sized All Over Ointment and SPF 30 Mineral Sunstick — ideal for little ones (and parents) always on the move. $15 —$18, tubbytodd.com.

One Love Organics: A gentle, clean skin care brand with everything you need from start to finish. Fun fact: Every product is made in Georgia’s only ECOCERT-certified manufacturing facility. oneloveorganics.com.

KEEP>GOING First Aid Kit: A mom-designed kit packed with kid-friendly, just-in-case tools: burn gel, nosebleed plugs, tick removers, stickers and more. Perfect to keep in the car or in your little one’s bag. $24.99, keepgoingfirstaid.com.

Clean Skin Club Towels: Biodegradable, single-use face towels perfect for late-night routines, post-gym refreshes or avoiding dorm sink bacteria altogether. $18, cleanskinclub.com.

For those who stand on business

Papier Academic Planner: A chic, spiral-bound planner to help you stay on top of classes, deadlines and everything in between. $35, papier.com.

EcoTank ET-2980 Wireless Supertank Printer: A printer that comes with enough ink to last up to three years? Say less. This family-friendly printer is ready for everything from essays to permission slips. $329, epson.com.

Ilios Beauty Ring Light: Whether it’s for virtual classes or content creation, this light (co-created by Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist) ensures you always look camera-ready. $259, ilioslighting.co (15% off with code BACKK2SKOL from Aug. 11—15).

TIJN Eyewear: Affordable, fashion-forward eyewear for everything from blue light protection to daily prescription frames. tijn.com.

uni-ball Gel Pens: Take notes like a pro with uni-ball’s top-rated gel pens for a fun, color-popping upgrade. uniballco.com.

AJC Subscription: Because school-year smarts don’t stop at the bell. Keep your family in the know with local coverage that matters. Starting at $1.99/week, ajc.com.

Backpacks and other bags

Yeti Ranchero Backpack: Available in multiple sizes, this pack is a true workhorse — built for all-day utility. Whether you’re heading from class to the gym or hauling snacks to a study session, it’s up for the job. $150. yeti.com.

JanSport Classic Backpack: Iconic and available in every color imaginable. jansport.com.

Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC 30L: This carry-on-ready bag doubles as a school bag or overnight hauler. $199, patagonia.com.

The North Face Borealis Backpack: With laptop protection, bungee cords and all-day comfort, this backpack is perfect for navigating packed schedules. $99, thenorthface.com.

Cuyana System Zipper Tote: An investment piece for anyone in need of a long-term, do-it-all bag. Crafted from premium Italian leather, it offers a blend of style, functionality and customization options. $428, cuyana.com.

Calpak Kids Collection: Backpacks, lunch bags and pencil cases that blend durability and cuteness for little scholars on the move. calpaktravel.com.

Lucy Darling Backpacks: Luxe feel, kid-size fit. These preschool-to-grade school backpacks include thoughtful details like a padded seat insert for lunch breaks. $52.99, lucydarling.com.

Clothing and style

Marine Layer: Comfy-cool essentials made for mornings on the go. Find buttery-soft tees, joggers and layers for teens or adults. Available at Ponce City Market and online. marinelayer.com.

Reima Lampi Rain Jacket: Fully waterproof with welded seams, this cheerful jacket comes in kid-friendly colors like candy pink and yellow. $49.95, us.reima.com.

Liaison the Label Activewear: Buttery fabrics and flattering cuts for women on the go — from school drop-offs to after-work Pilates. liaisonthelabel.com.

PatPat: Cute and comfy matching sets for kids. Fade-resistant and ready for playground spills. patpat.com.

Reformation: For teachers or students about to enter the workforce and need to build their fall capsule wardrobe: Reformation’s Mason Pants, Clara Cardigans and vintage-inspired denim are low-effort, high-impact. Available at Ponce City Market, Alpharetta, and online. thereformation.com.

Pantry staples

Serenity Kids: Protein-packed baby food pouches and grain-free puffs made with clean, nutrient-dense ingredients like grass-fed meats and organic veggies. These are a lifesaver for toddlers, picky eaters or snack-obsessed siblings on the go. myserenitykids.com.

PACHA: Flourless, fermented breads and tortillas made from just two ingredients: sprouted buckwheat and sea salt. Try the Sourdough Tortillas or Cinnamon Raisin slices for lunchbox roll-ups and toast on-the-go. livepacha.com (20% off Aug. 21—28 with code BTS20).

Yeti Rambler JR: A 12 oz., ultra-durable bottle designed for kids ages 3+. Leakproof, dishwasher safe and seriously cute. $28. yeti.com.