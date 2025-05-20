A.M. ATL: A birth, a death

Morning, y’all! Turns out people aren’t as excited about the Club World Cup games as FIFA anticipated. Monday’s first Club World Cup game in Atlanta drew only 22,137 people — the smallest soccer match attendance in Mercedes-Benz Stadium history. (Yes, Atlanta United fans, you can feel a little smug about that.)

Let’s get to it.

BRAIN-DEAD WOMAN’S SON IS BORN

Credit: GoFundMe.com Credit: GoFundMe.com

Adriana Smith — the Atlanta mother kept on life support for months, despite being brain-dead, because of Georgia’s abortion laws — was able to die Tuesday after her baby was born.

Doctors delivered a baby boy from Smith’s body via C-section, her family said.

Smith’s case shocked and horrified the nation. She was declared brain-dead in February following a medical emergency.

Doctors at Emory University Hospital interpreted Georgia’s strict abortion law to mean Smith had to be kept on life support for months to support the life of the fetus.

Smith was only nine weeks pregnant when she was placed on life support.

The baby weighs about 1 pound 13 ounces and is in the hospital’s NICU.

🔎 READ MORE: Smith’s mother gives an update on the newborn

PSC PRIMARY RESULTS

The results are in for the Georgia Public Service Commission primary races. The powerful group regulates utility rates in the state.

District 2:

Republican: Tim Echols (incumbent)

Tim Echols (incumbent) Democrat: Alicia Johnson (unopposed)

District 3:

Republican: Fitz Johnson (incumbent)

Fitz Johnson (incumbent) Democrat: July 15 runoff between Keisha Sean Waites and Peter Hubbard

🔎 Read more: Voters explain their picks

FEDS WANT TO AX LIFE-CHANGING GA CHILD CARE GRANT

A federal grant called Child Care Access Means Parents in School could be on the chopping block after the White House said it was too costly.

The $75 million grant helps young parents finish their college education by providing scholarships to pay for child care.

About 3,300 student parents received CCAMPIS grants from 2016-2017.

In 2023-2024, six Georgia schools received a combined $2.7 million in grants that helped hundreds of people finish their education.

a combined $2.7 million in grants that helped hundreds of people finish their education. Proponents say the grant doesn’t just help the parents, it helps the children as well.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

☎️ President Donald Trump says he won’t call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the targeted shootings of two lawmakers because it would “waste time.”

🐘 Georgia Republicans chose new state Senate leaders to account for current senators who will run for office in 2026. (Can’t do both at the same time.)

☢️ Which countries currently have nuclear weapons? You know things are great in the world when we break out this question.

OCONEE DEATH CAUSES DETERMINED

Autopsy reports confirmed the cause of death for Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Gary Jones, the engaged couple whose deaths on Lake Oconee in February made national headlines.

The causes of death are listed as “drowning” and their manners of death as “accident,” which aligned with investigators’ expectations.

🔎 READ MORE: A look back at the case

NEWS BITES

Buckhead’s Aria restaurant falls short of James Beard hospitality honor, but it’s still an Atlanta bucket list visit

I love this quote from Aria owner and GM Andres Loaiza about being nominated: “How can you not feel great? When you’re standing in the middle of that room and you’re looking at all the people you admire, and you’re like, ‘I’m in the room.’”

Braves manager Brian Snitker will be part of the NL coaching staff for the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta

Snit deserves it all.

🎥 How AI is quietly altering your life right now, even as we speak

There’s never been a better time to run off into the woods and never come back.

Date like a ‘Love Island’ contestant: Tips from Atlanta’s casting event

Step 1: Look really good in a swimsuit. Step 2: Fly to a gorgeous European villa for the summer. Then it’s mostly arguing and crying.

ON THIS DATE

June 18, 1994

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal/The Atlanta Constitution: ‘Modern Shakespearean tragedy’ rivets nation. O.J. Simpson, the football great who rose from the mean streets of San Francisco to international celebrity, was arrested Friday for the murders of his ex-wife and a male friend after leading police on a gripping two-hour chase through the rush-hour freeways of Southern California. The dramatic capture of one of the best-known public figures in America came shortly before 9 p.m.

Another moment in history, but I also want to draw attention to the combined masthead here. For years before becoming The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution ran combined weekend editions. It’s fun to see the two names together.

ONE MORE THING

Why do so many reality TV shows have “island” in the title? We’re overdue for Love Mountain, or Love Forest.

