Braves manager Brian Snitker will be part of the National League coaching staff in the MLB All-Star game July 15 at Truist Park.
Snitker, 69, has served on multiple All-Star staffs before, including overseeing the 2022 NL team as the defending champion manager. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts will serve as the 2025 manager and invited Snitker and Marlins skipper Clayton McCullough — formerly of the Dodgers — to be part of his staff.
This is the latest honor for Snitker, who’s overseen the Braves’ run of seven consecutive postseason appearances (and the 2021 World Series championship). He first took over as interim manager in May 2017, meaning he’s managed the Braves for almost the entirety of their time at Truist Park.
Additionally, Braves trainer George Poulis, strength and conditioning coach Brad Scott and clubhouse manager Calvin Minasian will be part of the NL staff.
Former Braves player and manager Joe Torre will be an honorary coach for the American League on Yankees skipper Aaron Boone’s staff. Torre played for the Braves from 1960-68 and managed the club from 1982-84. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, who was a catcher on the Braves’ 2021 championship team, also is part of Boone’s staff.
This marks the first All-Star game in Atlanta since 2000 at Turner Field.
