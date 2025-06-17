The pop-up villa is more than just a photo op

“They can expect to be fully immersed in the Love Island USA experience with the opportunity to capture content, shoot their casting video and take fun photos,” says Thomas.

On top of that, reps from Maybelline and CeraVe offered beauty tips, skin care advice and product samples.

Want to stand out? Be yourself

“For your casting tape … just be yourself. Be enthusiastic but not where you are unbelievable — no need to overthink or do a bunch of takes,” Thomas says. “Talk naturally like you’re chatting with your best friend. This is not a job interview. And don’t be afraid to show your personality, Be funny or share some tea!”

And if you’re worried about your follower count on social media, don’t be.

“Avoid stressing about your follower count (it’s not important to us) … what really matters is your genuine, authentic self and your willingness to be open.”

Dating green flags

“In the villa, the most memorable Islanders to me are the ones who are funny, somewhat flawed, confident, bold and totally themselves,” Thomas says.

“We love bringing together a diverse group of people from all different backgrounds and cultures — that’s what keeps the energy fresh, exciting and real.”

… And red flags to watch for

“Some common dating ‘icks’ these days include guys who mansplain, expect to be chased, or have a ton of girls commenting on their socials,” says Thomas. “On the other side, women with lots of guy friends or who love bomb can sometimes seem like red flags to guys. Micro-cheating — like constantly looking for a better deal — also pops up a lot.”

Her advice? “Just stay true to yourself, trust your gut and keep an eye out for anything that doesn’t feel right.”

And if you missed the casting event, you can still apply online to become an Islander — or the next bombshell.