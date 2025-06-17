Trump says he won't call Minnesota Gov. Walz after lawmaker shootings because it would 'waste time'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he he won't call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would "waste time."

One of the lawmakers and her husband were killed.

The Republican president spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he planned to call Walz, Trump said the Democratic governor is "slick" and "whacked out" and said, "I'm not calling him."