Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Warmer days Plus: Corn cake discourse, birds.

I know it’s still February. I know, inevitably, there will soon be a cold snap to wipe away this “spring is around the corner” feeling. What are we supposed to think when it’s 70 degrees and gorgeous outside? PARK PRIDE George F. Baker III's mural, “The Jewel of Atlanta,” “is meant to christen the joy of play that is found in Adair Park,” according to the Atlanta street artist.

I was talking to AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse the other day and I asked him what his favorite thing to do in Atlanta was. He said running along the Chattahoochee, which happens to be one of my favorite things to do, as well. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is what I would consider my “home” park. We all have one, whether it’s the cute playground and dog park down the street or a corner green space with a lovely bench. Atlanta parks get a huge boost In Atlanta, public parks across the city and in DeKalb County just got a game-changing $3.5 million in grants from the nonprofit Park Pride. The money will go to major upgrades, including new outdoor spaces, upgraded parking lots and play areas.

Park Pride has invested more than $10 million in underserved communities since 2021.

The city and nonprofit also rolled out their “Love Your Park” initiative, a monthlong community service effort with a goal of activating 1,000 volunteers in parks citywide.

🌳 READ MORE: Get inspiration to love on your own home park

LOVEBIRDS This American woodcock saw you from across the bar and really digs your vibe. You know who else is eagerly awaiting spring? Georgia’s birds. According to Georgia environmental writer Charles Seabrook (whose “Wild Georgia” columns are always a must-read), some amorous birds get the mating itch as soon as mid-February. The days are already getting longer, after all, and that’s enough to trigger mating hormones for some songbirds, hawks, great blue herons and American woodcocks. Seabrook describes the elaborate ritual of an infatuated woodcock: Around this time of year, woodcocks perform their ‘sky dance’ in open fields at dawn and dusk. Males make nasal ‘peent’ calls on the ground, then spiral up to 300 feet, making whistling sounds with their wings. Then, while emitting twittering sounds, they zigzag and flutter back down to the ground to impress females.

We love a guy who gives it his all. 🐦 READ MORE: More pre-springtime bird shenanigans A GREAT CORN DEBATE If you read A.M. ATL, our weekday morning newsletter (obligatory sign-up plug here), you may remember a recent newspaper clipping discussing a vehement Georgia-Louisiana debate over whether corn pone should be dipped or crumbled in potlikker (the juice from greens or beans). That got me thinking about all of the different things we call our corn cakes and breads, and the semantic overlaps. A very unscientific comparison: cornbread: baked, can have varying amounts of sugar and flour

baked, can have varying amounts of sugar and flour corn cakes: a catch-all for corn “bread” fried in a skillet rather than baked

a catch-all for corn “bread” fried in a skillet rather than baked corn pone: fried, usually eggless and with a thick batter

fried, usually eggless and with a thick batter johnnycakes: fried, with a thinner batter and more pancake-like feel

fried, with a thinner batter and more pancake-like feel hoe cakes: not always made with cornmeal, but definitely can be. The name comes from an old type of cooking iron called a “hoe.”