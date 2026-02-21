Wild Georgia Spring is a month away, but more daylight has birds already courting A surge in breeding hormones has birds singing and dancing, trying to woo a mate before nesting season. The American woodcock begins performing its elaborate courtship ritual in mid-February in Georgia. Its "sky dance" routine draws attention with spectacular soaring and diving. ("American woodcock (95252)" by Rhododendrites is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/?ref=openverse.)

The first day of spring is still a month away. Even so, many Georgia songbirds already are bursting out in springlike song. Others, such as hawks, great blue herons and American woodcocks, are performing elaborate courtships to lure mates and prepare for spring nesting.

There’s nothing unusual about this: Mid-February marks the start of the breeding season for many of Georgia’s year-round birds. Triggering their romantic notions is an increasing amount of daylight that began with the winter solstice Dec. 21, when the Northern Hemisphere began tilting toward the sun. RELATED Have you seen these common but highly elusive animals around Georgia? At first, the increase was hardly noticeable, with only 20 minutes gained through Feb. 1. But around mid-February, the increase in daylight became more rapid as we started getting two to three minutes more sunshine per day. By the end of this month, we will have gained more than an hour of daylight since the winter solstice. The birds notice this. Photoreceptors in their tiny brains detect the increasing daylight, a key environmental cue that sparks a surge in breeding hormones. Higher hormone levels prompt the birds to begin courting, singing and establishing territories to attract mates. Some birds go to great lengths to woo a mate. One of the most elaborate rituals is that of the American woodcock, a plump, brown, long-billed, ground-nesting bird of moist woodlands and brushy shrublands in Georgia’s Piedmont and coastal plain.

Around this time of year, woodcocks perform their “sky dance” in open fields at dawn and dusk. Males make nasal “peent” calls on the ground, then spiral up to 300 feet, making whistling sounds with their wings. Then, while emitting twittering sounds, they zigzag and flutter back down to the ground to impress females.

No less impressive is the acrobatic courtship of red-tailed hawks at this time of year. Their routine consists of dramatic aerial displays, including high-altitude soaring and synchronized steep dives. Notably, pairs of hawks interlock their talons while spiraling together toward the ground. Red-shouldered hawks perform similar routines. More earthbound are the courting habits of great blue herons, whose complex mating “dances” involve exaggerated strutting, neck stretching, feather ruffling, bill snapping and twig exchanging. Pairs of American crows, which often mate for life, also are strengthening their bonds with aerial displays, bowing and dancing. Eastern screech owl males are whinnying, trilling, nodding, bobbing, winking, raising wings and clicking bills to attract females and establish territories. Mourning dove courtship right now features dramatic, noisy aerial displays by males, followed by bowing, head-bobbing and mutual preening. Less noisy but no less interesting are the rituals of male Northern cardinals and blue jays, which insert seeds into mouths of potential female mates — perhaps the males’ way of showing that they can provide for a family.