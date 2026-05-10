Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: That’s more like it!

Plus: Otis Redding, armadillo.
By
26 minutes ago

Every day on my way to and from home I pass the nearby horse stables. Even though I am a grown adult, every single time I drive by, if there are horses out, I say, “Horses! 😃" I’m fairly certain it’s a law. I have to acknowledge the horses. They make me happy, and that must be noted aloud. Speaking of animals …

I WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE BABY

We don't have a name or gender yet, but we're already good at being very cute. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
We don't have a name or gender yet, but we're already good at being very cute. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

Welcome to the world, lil armadillo! Armadilette? I’ll workshop it.

Zoo Atlanta welcomed a new Southern three-banded armadillo pup, the first of its kind born at the zoo.

Know your ‘dillos

🍼 More from Zoo Atlanta

OTIS REDDING, REMEMBERED

"I only had one love in my life … Otis," Zelma Redding says. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
"I only had one love in my life … Otis," Zelma Redding says. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The King of Soul will forever be remembered in Macon, where the Otis Redding Center for the Arts opened just last year.

Zelma Redding, his widow, sat down with the AJC to remember the legendary singer and musician.

“The preacher was there, Mama and Daddy were there, everybody was there. I said, Oh, God, this fool ain’t coming.’ He showed up late, “How y’all doing? Everybody all right?” And I’m just looking at him. I gave him that eye.”

“When I would go to the studio at Stax and he would record, he could just blow your mind. He just lit the whole place up. And the musicians just loved him so much. He couldn’t read music nor could he write it, but he could tell everybody how to play.”

🎵 More from the AJC

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🧠 Atlanta, GA: A boy with multiple brain tumors collected $22.25 of his own money to donate to brain cancer research. When his doctor found it, he shared the boy’s story and attracted the attention of an anonymous donor, who gifted $100,000 to the cause. More from WSB

🦴 Columbus, MS: Mississippi will soon have a new “fossil park.” Paleontologists have long noted the area is rich with prehistoric remains, and visitors at the Dr. John “Jack” Kaye Cretaceous Fossil Park will be able to search for their own. More from the Clarion Ledger

🦎 Gerton, NC: The mountains of North Carolina are home to a unique and delicate species called the Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander. After Hurricane Helene upended the area, a team of conservationists from around the state set about relocating and counting the animals, and they are establishing a breeding program to ensure their survival. More from the Nature Conservancy

🎓 Mobile, AL: A 72-year-old woman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama, completing a goal decades in the making. She wants people to know it’s never too late to chase what you want. More from WALA

Everybody said, ‘You can't do it.' And I said, ‘Hold my beer and watch me.' And I did it.

- New graduate Billie Dunn

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. sweettea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

This is what we need more of. We need more positivity. We need more feel-good stuff.

- Content creator Catherine Catoura

Catherine Catoura was tired of social media sparking anxiety and making the world seem like an endless circus of bad news. So, she took to Atlanta’s Beltline to ask people about their good news, starting a viral exchange of positivity.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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