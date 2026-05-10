Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: That’s more like it! Plus: Otis Redding, armadillo.

By AJ Willingham 26 minutes ago Share

Every day on my way to and from home I pass the nearby horse stables. Even though I am a grown adult, every single time I drive by, if there are horses out, I say, “Horses! 😃" I’m fairly certain it’s a law. I have to acknowledge the horses. They make me happy, and that must be noted aloud. Speaking of animals … I WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE BABY We don't have a name or gender yet, but we're already good at being very cute. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

Welcome to the world, lil armadillo! Armadilette? I’ll workshop it. Zoo Atlanta welcomed a new Southern three-banded armadillo pup, the first of its kind born at the zoo. Know your ‘dillos Southern three-banded armadillos are native to South America.

The armadillos we know and love in the American South are nine-banded armadillos. They’re also originally from South America, but came to the U.S. through migration and human interference.

Apparently nine-banded armadillo moms always birth quadruplets? Happy Mother’s Day to them, indeed. 🍼 More from Zoo Atlanta

OTIS REDDING, REMEMBERED "I only had one love in my life … Otis," Zelma Redding says. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The King of Soul will forever be remembered in Macon, where the Otis Redding Center for the Arts opened just last year. Zelma Redding, his widow, sat down with the AJC to remember the legendary singer and musician. She doesn’t just talk about his music, though. There’s the old junker he used to drive when he was taking her out, and the way he’d vex her father with his dirty shoes. Oh, and while he was a devoted husband, he wasn’t even on time for his own wedding. “The preacher was there, Mama and Daddy were there, everybody was there. I said, Oh, God, this fool ain’t coming.’ He showed up late, “How y’all doing? Everybody all right?” And I’m just looking at him. I gave him that eye.” Redding also recalled what it was like inside the Memphis, Tennessee, studios where he made magic.

“When I would go to the studio at Stax and he would record, he could just blow your mind. He just lit the whole place up. And the musicians just loved him so much. He couldn’t read music nor could he write it, but he could tell everybody how to play.” 🎵 More from the AJC SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🧠 Atlanta, GA: A boy with multiple brain tumors collected $22.25 of his own money to donate to brain cancer research. When his doctor found it, he shared the boy’s story and attracted the attention of an anonymous donor, who gifted $100,000 to the cause. More from WSB 🦴 Columbus, MS: Mississippi will soon have a new “fossil park.” Paleontologists have long noted the area is rich with prehistoric remains, and visitors at the Dr. John “Jack” Kaye Cretaceous Fossil Park will be able to search for their own. More from the Clarion Ledger 🦎 Gerton, NC: The mountains of North Carolina are home to a unique and delicate species called the Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander. After Hurricane Helene upended the area, a team of conservationists from around the state set about relocating and counting the animals, and they are establishing a breeding program to ensure their survival. More from the Nature Conservancy