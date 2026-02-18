Metro Atlanta

Atlanta, DeKalb County parks to get $3.5M boost

Park Pride grants doled out this year will fund playground upgrades, new gathering areas, restored parking lots and more.
George F. Baker III's mural "The Jewel of Atlanta," can be found in Adair Park II, which is slated to get entrance upgrades on Murphy Avenue. (Handout)
George F. Baker III's mural "The Jewel of Atlanta," can be found in Adair Park II, which is slated to get entrance upgrades on Murphy Avenue. (Handout)
By
25 minutes ago

Public parks across the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County are set to get a major boost with the help of $3.5 million in grants from the nonprofit Park Pride.

The funding is distributed across 19 parks, with more than 60% going to projects in historically disinvested areas of the city. Upgrades vary between parks but range from new playgrounds and outdoor gathering spaces to reimagined entrances and parking lots.

Since 2021, Park Pride has invested more than $10 million in underserved communities, said Andrew White, director of grantmaking and implementation for the nonprofit.

“Park Pride is successful in large part thanks to strong partnerships with community groups, parks departments, elected officials, designers, builders and private donors who are all working to shape great parks for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

This year’s investments were supported through both public and private partnerships. Funders include the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, the Home Depot Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation and the city of Atlanta.

In southeast Atlanta, the 2-acre Ella Mae Wade Brayboy Memorial Park is slated for major improvements, including three new outdoor spaces to strengthen the park’s role as a community hub and link between surrounding neighborhoods and major trails.

The location serves as a connection point between the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail and the PATH Foundation’s Capitol West Trail. Maya Teague, president of the Historic Hunter Hills Neighborhood Association, said the upgrades will help residents and bring visitors to the area.

The grant announcement comes while the city and nonprofit are rolling out their “Love Your Park” initiative, a monthlong community service effort with a goal of activating 1,000 volunteers in parks citywide.

Volunteers are fanning out to take part in “low-cost, high-impact” projects like litter cleanups, mulching and weeding garden beds, removing invasive plants and restoring natural habitats.

“By working together, our impact can be felt year-round,” said Michael Halicki, president and CEO of Park Pride.

Here’s a list of all the park projects being funded through this year’s grant program:

The Friends of Herbert Greene Nature Preserve, Friends of Lionel Hampton Beecher Hills Park and the Friends of Mozley Park have each received a Design Award to create a community-supported construction design.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Power asks to collect storm damage and fuel costs from customers

Georgia Power floats plan to lower customers’ monthly bills

Cobb man with loaded shotgun arrested near U.S. Capitol, federal police say

Judge sanctions Atlanta attorney who cited ‘non-existent quotations’

Keep Reading

Eastside Beltline rail advocates take aim at MARTA board

800-bed student housing project progresses at Morehouse, Spelman colleges

Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee

Featured

Jesse Jackson to speak at Atlanta high school

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has died. In Atlanta, he found a stage and home

Apalachee shooting suspect was ‘obsessed’ with Parkland incident, jury told

Savannah teacher killed after Guatemalan driver flees ICE traffic stop