Metro Atlanta Atlanta, DeKalb County parks to get $3.5M boost Park Pride grants doled out this year will fund playground upgrades, new gathering areas, restored parking lots and more. George F. Baker III's mural "The Jewel of Atlanta," can be found in Adair Park II, which is slated to get entrance upgrades on Murphy Avenue. (Handout)

Public parks across the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County are set to get a major boost with the help of $3.5 million in grants from the nonprofit Park Pride. The funding is distributed across 19 parks, with more than 60% going to projects in historically disinvested areas of the city. Upgrades vary between parks but range from new playgrounds and outdoor gathering spaces to reimagined entrances and parking lots.

Since 2021, Park Pride has invested more than $10 million in underserved communities, said Andrew White, director of grantmaking and implementation for the nonprofit. “Park Pride is successful in large part thanks to strong partnerships with community groups, parks departments, elected officials, designers, builders and private donors who are all working to shape great parks for everyone to enjoy,” he said. This year’s investments were supported through both public and private partnerships. Funders include the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, the Home Depot Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation and the city of Atlanta. In southeast Atlanta, the 2-acre Ella Mae Wade Brayboy Memorial Park is slated for major improvements, including three new outdoor spaces to strengthen the park’s role as a community hub and link between surrounding neighborhoods and major trails.

The location serves as a connection point between the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail and the PATH Foundation’s Capitol West Trail. Maya Teague, president of the Historic Hunter Hills Neighborhood Association, said the upgrades will help residents and bring visitors to the area.

The grant announcement comes while the city and nonprofit are rolling out their “Love Your Park” initiative, a monthlong community service effort with a goal of activating 1,000 volunteers in parks citywide. Volunteers are fanning out to take part in “low-cost, high-impact” projects like litter cleanups, mulching and weeding garden beds, removing invasive plants and restoring natural habitats. “By working together, our impact can be felt year-round,” said Michael Halicki, president and CEO of Park Pride. Here’s a list of all the park projects being funded through this year’s grant program: Adair Park II: Murphy Avenue entrance upgrades

Ben Hill Park: new picnic tables

Cabbagetown Park: new amphitheater

Chattahoochee Park: new dog park along with a restored parking lot and lighting

Coach Rambo Park: new bridge to connect residents of the Dixie Hills neighborhood

Ella Mae Wade Brayboy Memorial Park: three new gathering spaces

Empire Park: revitalized basketball court, walkways and main entrance

Ellsworth Park: redesigned and replaced playground with more durable structures

Frazier-Rowe Park: new playground with interactive climbing structures and an integrated slide

Freedom Park: updated signage highlighting connections to surrounding neighborhoods and paths

Grant Park: new outdoor classroom and gathering space behind the historic Milledge Fountain

Maddox Park: new pedestrian park entrance from the Bankhead MARTA station and a trail connection

Mountain Way Common: new trail segment to help connect both sides of the park

Thomasville Park: new ADA-accessible play area

Wade Walker Park: new signage and trail markers