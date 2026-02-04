Food & Dining A second location of Chops Lobster Bar is heading to Centennial Yards The steakhouse will open later this year in a 13,000-square-foot space. A Chops Lobster Bar will open in downtown Atlanta's Centennial Yards development. It will have a similar look to its Buckhead location. (Courtesy of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group)

Chops Lobster Bar, the longtime Atlanta steakhouse from Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, will open a second location in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development later this year. Chops Lobster Bar’s 13,000-square-foot downtown outpost at 85 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW will offer a menu of seafood delivered fresh daily and USDA Prime aged beef, according to a news release. The warm wood dining room will be designed by Pat Kuleto, a restaurant designer who helped craft the iconic Buckhead Diner, and should look similar to Chops’ Buckhead location.

Chops Lobster Bar’s 13,000-square-foot downtown outpost will offer a menu of seafood delivered fresh daily and USDA Prime aged beef. (Courtesy of Madelynne Grace Ross/Bites and Bevs Media) “Chops is more than a restaurant — it’s an Atlanta institution. It’s not just the exceptional food and service that make it iconic, but the memories it creates — celebrations, relationships and once-in-a-lifetime moments,” Brian McGowan, president at Centennial Yards, said in a prepared statement. “This is why we are excited about what owners Pano and Niko Karatassos will add to what we are building at Centennial Yards — a new place for people to have unique experiences.” RELATED Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction The nearly 50-year-old hospitality group operates six restaurants in Georgia, including Atlanta Fish Market, Chops Lobster Bar, Pricci, Corner Cafe, Kyma and Bistro Niko, one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 50 best restaurants. The group closed its iconic Buckhead Diner in 2021. “Bringing Chops Lobster Bar to downtown Atlanta is an incredible milestone for us,” Pano Karatassos, co-president and culinary director of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, said in a press statement. “Our Buckhead location has become such a favorite of the community, and we’re excited to share that same fine-dining steakhouse experience within Centennial Yards.”

Chops first opened at 70 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead in 1989. The downstairs space is dubbed the Lobster Bar, while its upstairs section is Chops steakhouse. The restaurant group also owns a Chops location in Boca Raton, Florida.