Food & Dining 8 sports bars in metro Atlanta with good food and great vibes Hit these spots up for FIFA World Cup game viewing and beyond. Atlanta United fans gather at Brewhouse in Little Five Points and all over the city for out of town games and often before intown games. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

With less than 100 days until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Atlanta, sports bars will be in high demand, especially those airing soccer matches. There are plenty of bars and pubs in downtown Atlanta, but for those looking to enjoy a decent meal and avoid some of the crowds, check out these eight bars offering good food and great sports viewing vibes around metro Atlanta.

Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points. (Henri Hollis/AJC) The Brewhouse Cafe No sports bar roundup would be complete without the Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points, one of Atlanta’s most well-known soccer bars. Last year, it was voted the best soccer bar in the U.S. in a survey by the popular Men In Blazers podcast, and it’s one of Atlanta United’s official pub partners. Sports lovers will be able to find just about any soccer match playing here, along with a menu of fish and chips, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches, nachos and pizza. While it’s sure to be packed come World Cup time, it’s opening a second location in South Downtown at 89 Broad St. later this year. Go here for: Soccer, lively environment

401 Moreland Ave. NE., Atlanta. 404-525-7799, brewhousecafe.com

Find a Caribbean-inspired menu at the Beverly Restaurant in Grant Park. (Courtesy of the Beverly Restaurant) The Beverly The menu at this Grant Park sports bar is a mix of classic American grub and Caribbean fare, so when the chicken nuggets and wings get old, opt instead for the rasta pasta or a jerk chicken sandwich. The full bar includes cocktails like the Coconut Rush, a tropical twist on the espresso martini with coconut rum and Creole orgeat. You’ll find a variety of sports playing here, including Premier League games featuring an appearance from British pop-up, Brunch Innit. Go here for: Caribbean-inspired food, cocktails 790 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4909, thebeverlyatl.com

Bobby G's Chicago Eatery and Sports Bar offers food from the Windy City and highlights Atlanta and Chicago sports teams. (Courtesy of Bobby G's Chicago Eatery and Sports Bar) Bobby G’s Chicago Eatery & Sports Bar For those looking to escape the crowds and get a taste of the Windy City, take a detour to Bobby G’s in Milton. This sports bar serves a menu of bar food and Chicago-style offerings, including an Italian beef sandwich, Chicago-style pizza and Chicago hot dogs “dragged through the garden.” Dart boards and a cluster of TVs complete the experience, and while the focus is on Atlanta and Chicago teams, any notable game is likely to be featured, including World Cup matches. Go here for: Family-friendly, Chicago cuisine 12990 GA Highway 9, Milton. 770-772-0710, bobbygs.com

The Po'Boy Shop catfish sandwich with spicy remoulade.(Mia Yakel for the AJC) The Po’Boy Shop and Basement Bar Tucked below this New Orleans-inspired, counter-service restaurant in Decatur is the Basement Bar, featuring pool tables, TVs, slot machines, a full bar and late-night menu. Grub on more than 20 po’boy variations including popcorn shrimp, oyster, blackened grouper and alligator po’boys, all served on Leidenheimer bread from New Orleans. Go here for: Po’boys, dive bar atmosphere 1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com

Skol Brewing Company has opened in the 200 Peachtree Street building with Nordic-themed beers and food. (Courtesy of Skol Brewing Company) Skol Brewing Co. Get your Viking on at this downtown brewpub, complete with ample TVs, Viking-themed brews and a menu of Minnesota-inspired fare, such as cheese curds, smoked wings and a “Jucy Lucy” burger to get fans ready for game day. Go here for: Proximity to downtown, craft beer 155 Carnegie Way NW, Atlanta. 404-522-5522, skolbrew.com

The bar at Manny's Grant Park. (Mia Yakel for the AJC) Manny’s at Grant Park Another Grant Park haunt, Manny’s opened in 2019 from Manuel Maloof, the grandson of Manuel’s Tavern‘s founder. It occupies the niche of a neighborhood pub with a rotating draft list, wine and affordable cocktails. A late-night menu runs until 1 a.m. and includes all the drinking food like wings, pork rinds, salads and burgers. Go here for: Relaxed neighborhood vibes 580 Woodward Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-270-8813, mannysgrantpark.com

Enjoy views of Piedmont Park while watching sports on one of Park Tavern's outdoor TVs. (Courtesy of Park Tavern) Park Tavern This sports bar overlooks Piedmont Park and sits near Midtown’s stretch of the Eastside Beltline. Ample outdoor seating makes it ideal for warm weather, and more than 25 TVs will be playing the latest sports, whether it’s March Madness, college football or the Atlanta Braves. Park Tavern is also an official Atlanta United Pub Partner. Expect a full bar and a food menu featuring wings, sandwiches, tacos, burgers and house favorites like a loaded mac and cheese bowl. Go here for: Day drinking, young professional crowd 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com

Bartender Dan Bergman, center, greets Kevin Gilliam and Joy Ivemeyer as the Woofs Sports Bar regulars sit at the bar. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Woofs Sports Bar This spot near the Armour-Ottley loop is billed as Atlanta’s only gay sports bar. It features ample bar and booth seating, a patio, plus a new SideBar that’s open Thursdays-Saturdays until late. You can catch anything from Atlanta United games to episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and every sport in between. Find a full bar and food offerings like mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, sandwiches, burgers and tacos. Go here for: Inclusive environment, mozzarella sticks 494 Plasters Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9422, woofsatlanta.com