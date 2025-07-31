Education
It’s back to school for two metro Atlanta districts

Classes begin Thursday in Decatur and Henry County.
(Left to right) Talley Upper Elementary art teachers Colleen Dunbar and Amy Redford make last minute touches on a mural in preparation for the first day of school on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
School buses will be back on the streets of two metro Atlanta communities Thursday morning.

Classes start then in the city of Decatur’s school district and in Henry County. They are the first two districts in the area to open their doors for the new school year.

ExploreGeorgia educators wait and see how federal cuts will hit schools

Decatur teachers and administrators made final preparations during a whirlwind Wednesday. Bus drivers conducted practice runs at Talley Street Upper Elementary School shortly around 7 a.m. A worker placed pine straw around the trees outside the school. Inside, teachers reviewed their checklists and wrote notes. A meet-and-greet was held later with parents and students.

City Schools of Decatur bus driver Teresa Moore conducts a practice run at Talley Street Upper Elementary School in preparation for the first day of school on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Henry County, like many Georgia school districts, reminded parents this week about its new policy concerning smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, gaming devices, headphones and similar technology in classrooms. They’re not allowed, unless the student has permission. It’s also hired 85 new drivers and purchased 33 new air-conditioned, clean-fuel buses.

ExploreGeorgia school districts prepare for cellphone ban ahead of state deadline

Some parents, though, aren’t happy with the July start date. Schools in Chattooga County, about 80 northwest of Atlanta, began classes Friday. Most school districts in metro Atlanta will begin by Monday.

Here’s the back-to-school schedule:

Friday: Barrow, Buford, Cherokee, Coweta, Hall, Marietta, Paulding

Monday: Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Rockdale

Tuesday: Forsyth

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

An electric bus is seen parked outside of Stone Mountain Middle School in DeKalb County on Jan. 8, 2024. The buses will be back on the road as a new school year starts in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney speaks during a back-to-school presser held at Briar Hills Elementary on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Fulton has partnered with the city of College Park to offer parents a 15% utility rate discount if their children are present the first week of school. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Tom Cousins, then president and CEO of Cousins Properties, looks out from his office to the former CNN Center. Cousins built the property as one of his many Atlanta development projects. (Andy Sharp/AJC FILE)

Credit: ANDY SHARP / AJC FILE

