School buses will be back on the streets of two metro Atlanta communities Thursday morning.
Classes start then in the city of Decatur’s school district and in Henry County. They are the first two districts in the area to open their doors for the new school year.
Decatur teachers and administrators made final preparations during a whirlwind Wednesday. Bus drivers conducted practice runs at Talley Street Upper Elementary School shortly around 7 a.m. A worker placed pine straw around the trees outside the school. Inside, teachers reviewed their checklists and wrote notes. A meet-and-greet was held later with parents and students.
Henry County, like many Georgia school districts, reminded parents this week about its new policy concerning smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, gaming devices, headphones and similar technology in classrooms. They’re not allowed, unless the student has permission. It’s also hired 85 new drivers and purchased 33 new air-conditioned, clean-fuel buses.
Some parents, though, aren’t happy with the July start date. Schools in Chattooga County, about 80 northwest of Atlanta, began classes Friday. Most school districts in metro Atlanta will begin by Monday.
Here’s the back-to-school schedule:
Friday: Barrow, Buford, Cherokee, Coweta, Hall, Marietta, Paulding
Monday: Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Rockdale
Tuesday: Forsyth
