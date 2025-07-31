School buses will be back on the streets of two metro Atlanta communities Thursday morning.

Classes start then in the city of Decatur’s school district and in Henry County. They are the first two districts in the area to open their doors for the new school year.

Explore Georgia educators wait and see how federal cuts will hit schools

Decatur teachers and administrators made final preparations during a whirlwind Wednesday. Bus drivers conducted practice runs at Talley Street Upper Elementary School shortly around 7 a.m. A worker placed pine straw around the trees outside the school. Inside, teachers reviewed their checklists and wrote notes. A meet-and-greet was held later with parents and students.