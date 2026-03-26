Legislature Georgia Senate would let voters decide on school zone traffic cameras Bill also would limit when the cameras could be used. School zone traffic cameras would be subject to voter approval under a bill approved by the Georgia Senate.

Georgia voters would decide whether local governments can use cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Tuesday. Traffic cameras have been a hot-button issue in Georgia for years. Supporters say they protect children. But critics say they have become a revenue generator for local governments.

The state House passed two competing bills last year, one that would have banned the cameras outright and another that would have limited their use. Both proposals failed to pass the Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate revived one of the House bills. But they made some big changes. Local governments would have to ask voters for permission to use the cameras. Existing cameras would stay in place, but they would be up for voter approval as contracts expire. Plus, local governments could only use the cameras one hour before school starts and one hour after it ends. Flashing lights would alert motorists when the cameras are enforcing reduced speeds. The restriction on the hours of operation would address complaints that some communities enforce school zone speed limits outside of school hours and during school vacations.

The bill now goes back to the House of Representatives. But its 49 to 1 approval in the Senate suggests widespread support among lawmakers.