Summer Walker is ‘Finally Over It.’ But this time, she’s not convincing.

Summer Walker performs onstage during the "One Night Only" CLEAR EP Series Concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on June 1, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Terence Rushin/Getty Images for LVRN/Interscope Records)

Atlanta R&B star Summer Walker’s searing music could be the perfect soundtrack to a binge-worthy reality show. It’s entertainingly messy and satisfyingly authentic. Her 2019 debut album “Over It,” with its stellar trap production and melodramatic tales, made her an R&B phenom. Subsequently, “Over It” became the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist, surpassing Beyoncé’s 2016 LP “Lemonade.”

Walker’s 2021 follow-up “Still Over It” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and doubled down on the fire and fury that made her a star (highlighted by “4th Baby Mama,” on which she tells her ex and notable Atlanta producer London on Da Track, “I wanna start with yo’ mama/she should’ve whooped yo a--”). The Atlanta native’s thesis on modern dating evolved into a lucid reality: The plight of Black women finding permanent romance is often a futile journey, filled with deception and degradation. Summer Walker performs onstage during Strength of a Woman's 'Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap' in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban on May 13, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit) Walker attempts to close that chapter with “Finally Over It,” the last installment of her three-part arc. But it doesn’t fully land as a proper goodbye. Instead, the project, released on Friday via Atlanta-based label LVRN, often sounds empty and loaded with stars who rarely advance its sound.

The album’s cover art features Walker in a wedding dress next to an elderly man in a wheelchair, giving a nod to late model Anna Nicole Smith, who at 26 famously married an 89-year-old billionaire. The stirring imagery signals a message that Walker, who recently nabbed two more Grammy nominations, is trading the sour dating games for a calmer lifestyle, where her financial needs are met.

It’s a theme she debuted during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, for which she channeled Pamela Anderson’s look at the same ceremony in 1999. But unlike Anderson, Walker hit the red carpet with an older gentleman as her date. RELATED JID, Teddy Swims among 2026 Grammy Award nominees with Georgia ties “Finally Over It” doesn’t continue that narrative. The two-part project (aptly titled “For Better” and “For Worse”) fails at underlining Walker’s current era, drowned out by a star-studded guest list that’s not very impactful. On “Finally Over It,” 10 out of 18 songs feature other artists. It’s a hefty list for an artist who shines brightest on her own. Chris Brown’s subtle contributions on the Mariah Carey-sampling “Baby” aren’t memorable. Similarly, Anderson .Paak’s giant verse on “1-800 Heartbreak” sounds like a disjointed soliloquy rather than actually fitting Walker’s slow-groove R&B. Atlanta singer Summer Walker dropped her third studio album, "Finally Over It," on Nov. 15, 2025. It features Mariah the Scientist, Teddy Swims, Chris Brown and Doja Cat. (Handout) “Baller,” featuring Nene Leakes, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Monaleo, sounds, at best, like a lesser companion to her 2025 single “Spend It” (a better track that’s unfortunately not on the album). But the features are too distracting, often making the track sound like a cliché better fit for an Instagram caption about needing “a baller, shot caller.” Not even Monaleo’s enticing guest verse could save the song.