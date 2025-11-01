Concert Review Brandy, Monica flaunt their R&B reign at star-studded Atlanta concert The Grammy-winning singers performed all their hits during The Boy Is Mine Tour stop. Brandy and Monica, pictured here during the Oct. 16 opening of The Boy Is Mine Tour in Cincinnati, stopped at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. They’ll return on Dec. 4. (Courtesy)

In song, Brandy and Monica’s chemistry is undeniable. On stage, it radiates so beautifully that you want to be part of their friend group — even when they may seem like two different artists

Atlanta's Monica sang catchy R&B anthems — rooted in authenticity and homegirl swagger — made for the crib and the club, paving the way for the likes of Keyshia Cole and Summer Walker. Brandy (raised in Carson, California), primed as a pop princess in her teens, is a vocal technician — with the hits and multifaceted career to match — who continues to be studied. Together, both artists have the longevity and songs that shaped the trajectory of R&B. Friday night's Atlanta stop of their joint The Boy Is Mine Tour was a celebration of that dominance.

The packed show began at 8 p.m. with several opening acts: American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, Mya (replacing Muni Long, who’s recovering from pneumonia) and Kelly Rowland. Each delivered sets that pumped the crowd for Brandy and Monica. Atlanta singer Walker made a surprise appearance during Rowland’s set, singing her hit “Playing Games.”

Brandy and Monica hit the stage a few minutes before 10 p.m., after a video showing the Grammy winners riding an elevator to a floor named (you guessed it) The Boy Is Mine. The first six songs were arranged similar to the singers' 2020 Verzuz format, trading performances while each artist waits on stage until it's their turn. Grammy-winning singers Brandy and Monica kicked off The Boy Is Mine Tour in Cincinnati in October. They brought their show to Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, with many special guests. (Courtesy) Brandy and Monica breezed through their respective tracks (like "What About Us?" and "Don't Take It Personal") as if it were a battle round, but the opening moment felt too quick to be considered a Verzuz part 2. The show shifted to individual sets, with Brandy up first. But not before a video montage that celebrated the singer's decorated career (the beloved '90s sitcom "Moesha," her starring role as the first Black "Cinderella," her Broadway debut in "Chicago). She sang "Who Is She 2 U," "Afrodisiac" and fan favorite "Full Moon" (with splendid riffs that would wow any music lover). Monica's set became an ode to her hometown. Her soulful alto carried on "Street Symphony." The grooves of "Everytime tha Beat Drop" brought the crowd to its feet, as Monica transitioned into a dance break featuring Atlanta anthems "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It," "Take Me Thru Dere" and "I'm So ATL."

Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, fresh from their One Musicfest set, surprised the crowd with a performance of "Welcome to Atlanta." Brandy and Monica continued to trade sets for the duration of the show, even referencing their former rivalry — which they claim was fueled by media and fans. But The Boy Is Mine Tour is devoid of animosity. It's a celebration of camaraderie. Monica sang her hits like "So Gone" and "Love All Over Me" during her Atlanta stop of The Boy Is Mine Tour. She brought a load of special guests for her hometown concert, such as Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Missy Elliott and Tank. (Courtesy) Brandy reminded everyone why she's called the "vocal Bible," with her impeccable runs and melodies on "Brokenhearted" and "Put That on Everything." Her vocal prowess reached a peak on "Almost Doesn't Count" while bringing the crowd to their feet. Perhaps that's why the audience seemed slightly more enthused for Brandy's sets: the tour provides a rare opportunity for fans to see an all-time great voice in action.

Monica held her own with indelible ballads "Love All Over Me" and "U Should've Known Better." The show often felt disjointed with special guests and odd gaps. Ray J, Brandy's brother and reality star, appeared at the end of one of her sets, although he never performed. He just hugged her as she left the stage. A shirtless Tank randomly performed "Maybe I Deserve" immediately after Monica. His appearance felt so abrupt that it didn't feel necessary at all, especially considering his mic didn't seem to be working. There were also random interludes and dance breaks that became distracting. For a show that already had three opening acts, the other guests didn't always feel cohesive. But Missy Elliott joining Monica on stage for "So Gone" (which Elliott wrote and produced) was a heartwarming moment. At the Atlanta stop of The Boy Is Mine Tour on Friday, Brandy gave fans a showcase of why her nickname is the "vocal Bible." She performed fan favorites like "Almost Doesn't Count" and "Put That on Everything." (Courtesy) Brandy and Monica regained momentum at the end, with a tribute to their mentor and idol Whitney Houston. The pair sang the legend's 1987 hit "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." The concert concluded with a performance of their Grammy-winning hit and tour inspiration, "The Boy Is Mine."