Review Atlanta’s Latto, with new album and baby, can do better than ‘Big Mama’ The Clayton County rapper celebrates a new personal chapter on an album that’s just OK. Latto closed out Saturday night at One Music Fest winning over the crowd on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Central Park. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

A pregnancy announcement for young Black female musicians once signaled a decline in relevance. Or, maybe worse, their motherhood was forced into secrecy. Brandy, a 90s R&B mainstay, lied about marrying her daughter’s father in the early aughts for fear of tainting her stardom. Skilled soprano Shanice claimed she was dropped from her label in 2000 because of a pregnancy in her late 20s. Solange’s teen motherhood is often an afterthought.

Within the past decade, however, outcomes for young Black female musicians-turned-mothers have improved. Cardi B, who had her first child three months after releasing her debut album, subsequently won a Grammy, continued scoring No. 1 hits and launched a successful solo tour — and went on to have three more kids. At 23, Halle Bailey became a mom and has since earned her first solo Grammy nomination and starred in hit films. Unlike their predecessors, contemporary Black women in music can reveal pregnancies on their own terms — free of personal shame and professional repercussions. It’s hard to not think of this context when listening to Clayton County’s Latto, who, at 27, revealed her pregnancy earlier this year by announcing her fourth project “Big Mama” (and later reneging on it being her “retirement album”). But the music is too disjointed to enjoy. With 18 tracks, “Big Mama” is taut with prosaic romantic raps that weaken the album’s bright spots.

Clayton County rapper Latto dropped her fourth studio album "Big Mama" on May 31, 2026. (Album artwork courtesy of Streamcut/RCA)

“Tell me that I’m your one and only/Your bae, your b----, your homie,” Latto pleads on “Gimme Dat” over synths reminiscent of 80s quiet storm. The lines make a strong case to be the album’s thesis — exposing the subtle insecurities of a lover girl who seemingly yearns for her partner’s reassurance. On “Fallin,” a track oversaturated with pop ambitions, she echoes that sentiment, directing her suitor to “catch me ‘cause I’m falling for you.” “Anxious” (featuring R&B newcomer Odeal and afrobeats superstar Wizkid) has lyrics describing it as a “dance song,” but its nervous bars are anything but fun (“Think you lyin’ when you tell me I’m the only one,” Latto raps in the first verse). The lyrics become more perplexing when thinking about the likely inspiration: Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, who’s rumored to be the father of her baby (he recently posted a picture of a faceless newborn, fueling the speculation). The pair have been romantically linked for at least five years. Although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, an abundance of online evidence (from tattoos to vacationing in St. Vincent) suggests they’re together. 21 Savage is featured on the Isley Brothers-sampling “Hostage,” which isn’t notable for much except exhibiting how toxic their relationship could be: Latto’s elastic delivery on being a ride-or-die is met with 21 Savage’s uninspired lines about how well a woman should please him. Latto closed out Saturday night at One Music Fest winning over the crowd. Photo taken Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Central Park. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

There are moments when Latto’s amorous themes nail the landing, though. On the Doja Cat-assisted “Okayyy,” the album’s best track, Latto’s penchant for melodic rap makes her lover girl antics more tolerable (though Doja Cat’s scintillating verse does most of the heavy lifting). Latto is at her best when she leans on her rugged braggadocio, which made her last album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea,” her best to date. “Onnat” (which cleverly samples Big Boi’s “Kryptonite”) and “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag” are the lone songs on “Big Mama” that successfully capture Latto’s skills. Though “Business & Personal” attempts to replicate the introspection contributing to her previous album’s success, the song’s structure can easily be described as a “Big Mama” (her Grammy-nominated 2024 single) copycat. “Mama” similarly falls flat, sounding as incongruent as a Latto and Jelly Roll collaboration reads on paper. Cardi B (left) and Latto were among the artists were featured in the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL. The sold-out concert took place Saturday, June 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)