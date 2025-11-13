How Atlanta’s Young Dro achieved one of rap’s great comebacks this year

There was a time when you could tell Atlanta rapper Young Dro that he was hit with a baseball bat the previous day, and he wouldn’t remember it.

“That how numb I was,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

For most of his career and his teen years, Young Dro, born D’Juan Hart, struggled with drug addiction. The Bankhead-bred artist got his big break in 2004, when he signed to Grand Hustle Records, the label of his longtime friend and collaborator T.I.

He swiftly established himself as an Atlanta rap legend, with the country club fashion and street anthems that helped shape Atlanta’s futuristic era subgenre of rap laced with pop beats and party rhymes that emerged in the late 2000s and early 2010s (see his verses on Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” or T.I.’s “Shoulder Lean”).

Now, in 2025, the 46-year-old is four years sober after entering rehab.

He only uses a flip phone for communication (“I have ADHD. The apps are too much of a distraction for me.”). In the morning, he goes on long walks in his South Fulton neighborhood. At night, he drinks cinnamon-flavored stress relief tea to help him sleep. During the day, he takes mood bites to ease his anxiety. He often paints to relax his mind.

The self-care routine is purposeful, giving him the peace and clarity he didn’t have during the height of his career. That precision has fueled one of the most exciting years of his career, with standout contributions on projects from Jermaine Dupri and Metro Boomin (he’s featured six times on the latter’s “A Futuristic Summa” mixtape). Outside of music, he has plans to write a book about his sobriety and open a restaurant in Greenbriar Mall.

Young Dro’s recent guest appearances have signaled his return to the forefront of rap conversations online this year, with fans savoring the nostalgic style and lyricism that made him a star.

“I needed to hear that,” he said about seeing the love on social media. “It just put me in a different space to go even harder.”

The AJC talked to Young Dro about his comeback year and his future plans.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity

Q: How did you get approached to be on “A Futuristic Summa”?

A: When they were thinking about doing a nod to Atlanta, everybody was like you gotta get Young Dro with that futuristic swag. That was the epitome of what this is. Everything that you hear on that tape, I did in one take. Probably in like 3 or 4 hours. I think I did eight songs that night. They used six.

Q: What was it like working in the studio with Metro Boomin for the first time?

A: It was almost like alignment. We have a lot of the same beliefs, as far as being a good person, believing in God. He’s just an overly good person. He’s an angel producer, like a producer that caters to you, even though he’s twice as (famous) as you, really three times as big. He caters to you like that’s not even the case. He made me feel like the bigger person every time.

Q: Listening to your contributions made me yearn for more Metro Boomin and Young Dro collaborations.

A: We’re working on that. He called me after the project and wanted to do a project on me. I said let’s call it “MeDro Boomin,” so yea, we’re working on that. Me and T.I. are working on an album too, which is something we should’ve been doing. We were on Jermaine Dupri’s album, too, so we’ve been kind of setting it up for a T.I. and Dro project.

