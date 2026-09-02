Georgia Entertainment Scene 15 Georgia-shot TV shows and films not to miss this fall Jessica Chastain, Nicolas Cage and Rose Byrne are among the big-name stars who will show up on screen. Mark Wahlberg ("By Any Means"), Rose Byrne ("The Good Daughter") and Mahershala Ali ("Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother") all shot projects out of metro Atlanta coming out this fall of 2026. (AP file photos)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

The film and TV business isn’t exactly booming in metro Atlanta, but more than 10 productions shot in the area will land in theaters, streaming services and TV screens this fall. Big celebrity names are attached to some of the projects, including Mark Wahlberg (“By Any Means”), Jessica Chastain (Netflix’s “Heartland”), Rose Byrne (Peacock’s “The Good Daughter”), Mahershala Ali (“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother”) and Nicolas Cage (Amazon’s “Madden”). And given how busy Atlanta mogul Tyler Perry is, it’s no surprise three of the productions are his: two on Netflix, one on BET.

Here are the 15 Georgia-shot TV shows and movies to catch this fall: On the eve of the biggest game of the season, the truth about Chad Powers threatens to emerge. (Courtesy of Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) “Chad Powers” Season 2

Stars: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez What is it: Russ Holliday (Powell), a disgraced quarterback with a chip on his shoulder, pretends to be Chad Powers, a West Virginia hick, and joins a powerhouse fictional Georgia university football team wearing prosthetics and a wig. He tries to keep the charade going in Season 2. Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+ Release date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Mark Wahlberg, left, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in "By Any Means," in theaters Sept. 4, 2026. (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures) “By Any Means” Stars: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg

What is it: Based on a true story, this film follows a Black FBI agent (Abdul-Mateen) in 1960s Mississippi struggling to investigate murders of civil rights leaders. He ends up teaming up with mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Wahlberg). Where to watch: movie theaters Release date: Friday, Sept. 4 (L-R) Laya Deleon Hayes as Kenya, Da’Vinchi as Marcus Jr. and Charles L. Smith as Denver in "Why Did I Get Married Again?" on Netflix. (Courtesy of Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix) “Why Did I Get Married Again?” Stars: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker What it’s about: This second sequel to Tyler Perry’s 2007 relationship dramedy “Why Did I Get Married?” features a destination wedding in Italy, but some scenes were shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Where to watch: Netflix Release date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Jane Lynch for "Celebrity Weakest Link." (Courtesy of Fox Media LLC) “Celebrity Weakest Link” Season 2 Stars: Jane Lynch as host What is it: This is the third iteration of the game show “The Weakest Link” in the United States and the first one focused exclusively on celebrities. The first season on Fox aired last year and was shot in Los Angeles. The series moved to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville for the second season this past spring. Some themes this season include reality TV villains, power couples and female comics. Where to watch: Fox, Hulu, Disney+ Release date: Monday, Sept. 21

A Different World - Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche, Kennedi Reece, Cree Summer, Kadeem Hardison, Jordan Aaron Hall, Jasmine Guy, Felicia Pride, Debbie Allen, Alijah Kai, Darryl M. Bell, Maleah Joi Moon, Cornell Young IV in A Different World. (Courtesy of Micaiah Carter/Netflix) “A Different World” Stars: Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, Kadeem Hardison as her dad Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as her mom Whitley Gilbert, Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson, Cornell Young IV as Ron’s son Shaquille, Cree Summer as Hillman College professor Freddie Brooks, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir and Kennedi Reece as Hazel. What is it: This is a continuation of the popular “Cosby Show” spinoff “A Different World” that aired from 1987 to 1993, featuring a new generation of students at Hillman College and several original cast members. Much of it was shot at Clark Atlanta University and Cinespace Studios.

Where to watch: ABC/Hulu/Disney+ Anticipated release date: Wednesday, Sept. 30 “Tyler Perry’s Doing Life” Stars: Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves What is it: This is a gritty urban drama that explores the life of a single mother (Baker) fighting for survival and a reformed ex-con (Reeves) with untapped talents who forge an unexpected bond. It was shot at Tyler Perry Studios. Where to watch: Netflix Anticipated release date: Friday, Oct. 2 "Rolling Loud" is a comedy starring Owen Wilson shot partially in metro Atlanta and releasing in theaters Oct. 2, 2026. (Courtesy of Live Nation Studios and American High) “Rolling Loud” Stars: Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Travis Scott What is it: In this comedy, an underappreciated dad (Wilson) tries to connect with his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) by taking him to the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, but Wilson loses his son and has to find him in a sea of thousands. The movie was shot at the actual Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in December 2024, then filmed other scenes in metro Atlanta.

Where to watch: movie theaters Anticipated release date: Friday, Oct. 2 The second part of the 10th season of "Tyler Perry's Sistas" will return on BET Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (Courtesy of BET) “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Season 10, part 2 Stars: KJ Smith Black, Mignon Von, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Jordan Coleman, Tunde Oyeneyin What is it: This popular BET series, set in Atlanta and shot at Tyler Perry Studios, saw two regulars (Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown) leave and two newcomers (Coleman and Oyeneyin) arrive ahead of the debut of the first 11 episodes of Season 10, which came out in January. The network says the second half, which also has 11 episodes, will feature familiar people resurfacing, old secrets revealed and the sisterhood tested.

Where to watch: BET, Paramount+ Anticipated release date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Mahershala Ali arrives at the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif. (Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” Stars: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, Tramell Tillman What is it: Two-time Oscar winner Ali told GQ that after he trained a year prepping for “Blade,” a Marvel film that fell through, he was seeking a movie that would enable him to use his sword skills. This dramatic action thriller, shot in metro Atlanta but fictionally set in Houston, fit the bill. The plot revolves around hitman and widower Latif (Ali) unexpectedly pulled into a job that places him in direct opposition with influential pastor Hwan Yoon (Cho).

Where to watch: movie theaters Anticipated release date: Friday, Oct. 9 Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King," episode 9, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, starting Oct. 16, 2026. (Courtesy of Steve Swisher/Paramount+) “Tulsa King” Season 4 Stars: Sylvester Stallone, Gretchen Mol, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Neal McDonough What is it: Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire as he tries to protect his crew from corrupt politicians and dangerous new enemies while facing a crushing personal loss. Gretchen Mol is a new regular, playing Tulsa politician Amanda Clark. The drama series is shot out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross. Where to watch: Paramount+ Anticipated release date: Friday, Oct. 16 Peacock's "The Good Daughter" based on the Karin Slaughter book stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy. (Courtesy of Mark Hill/Peacock) “The Good Daughter” Stars: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy

What is it: Sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) are still grappling with the ramifications of a violent event 28 years in the past when another attack splinters their town of Pikeville. Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. The limited series, shot out of Assembly Studios in Doraville, is based on a bestselling novel by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter. Where to watch: Peacock Anticipated release date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones in Netflix's "Heartland." (Courtesy of Tina Rowden/Netflix) “Heartland” Stars: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Nettles What is it: Former country megastar Misty Jones (Chastain) comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece, a rising country musician. Jones grapples with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underside. The film was shot in both Nashville and metro Atlanta, including Shadowbox Studios.

Where to watch: Netflix Anticipated release date: Friday, Nov. 13 Christian Bale plays Al Davis, and Nicolas Cage is John Madden in new biopic "Madden," set in Oakland, California, but shot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Amazon Prime) “Madden” Stars: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Shane Gillis, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller What is it: Directed and co-written by Academy Award-nominated David O. Russell, this biopic features Cage as John Madden, the larger-than-life football coach, announcer and face of an iconic NFL video game. Where to watch: Amazon Anticipated release date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 Brandy attends a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP) “Christmas Everyday Again” Stars: Brandy Norwood What is it: The original feel-good “Christmas Everyday” film came out last year after shooting earlier in 2025 in Atlanta. Lifetime shot the sequel this past summer in Atlanta, though the story is set in Chicago. In the first film, Francine “Fancy” Ballantine (Brandy) met the love of her life and quit a big designer firm to start her own in the original film. This time, she tries to secure her boutique’s future while planning her dream Christmas wedding.