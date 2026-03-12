Business Intennse moves its rapid-fire tennis concept to Assembly Studios The move deepens the relationship between Intennse and Assembly’s owners Gray Media. The Atlanta-based Intennse league played its first season at Electric Owl Studios. Now, it's building out space at the Assembly campus in Doraville. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A new tenant is joining the lineup of mainstays at Doraville’s sprawling Assembly Studios: fast-paced tennis concept Intennse. Ahead of its 2026 season, Intennse is relocating from Electric Owl Studios to the largest stage in the Assembly campus. The stage, dubbed Stage 5, was built specifically for tenants with live audiences.

The new space, which is taller and about 10,000 square feet larger than its previous hub, allows Intennse to expand by adding a second court and experimenting more with its camera work. The league plans to stay in the hub for two years, after which it aims to build its own purpose-built facilities. The move deepens the relationship between Intennse and Assembly's owners Gray Media. Last year, Gray announced its station Peachtree Sports Network would become the television broadcast partner of Intennse's matches in the Georgia market. Justin Campbell, the vice president of studio operations at Assembly, said Intennse is the first true application of how Stage 5 was intended to be used — a place for the community to come together and experience live, immersive events. "Since we've been open, we've really been focused on mostly film and television," Campbell said. "This is kind of the first unique and immersive experience to hit Assembly, the first of many that we hope."

Over the past two years, soundstages across the country have opened up their doors to different forms of media as traditional film and television production has remained in a precarious position amid broader structural shifts in the entertainment industry. Georgia is seeing fewer projects film in the state than before the 2023 dual Hollywood strikes.

In early March, the Georgia Film Office reported 33 active productions on its website, the most since the spring of 2024. The total number of productions over the past 20 months has typically ranged from 20 to 30. Intennse is not entirely a nontraditional user, however. Each event in the season is broadcast and requires a fully controlled environment, much like any live TV show. The league launched last year as a more engaging alternative to traditional tennis. The pace of play is faster — matches are condensed into three 10-minute sprints with 2-minute breaks, a fraction of the average length of a single set in tennis, which is around 40 minutes to an hour. Pulsating music plays behind each match, and so does a live audience. It's team-based, too, with last year's teams composed of three men and three women representing Atlanta, Jacksonville and Tampa. Intennse played 52 events last season at Electric Owl Studios, which is adjacent to the Indian Creek MARTA station. A soundstage was a likely home to place the league because it is already a camera-friendly environment, with high ceilings, temperature and sound-controlling capabilities and strong internet and data systems for livestreaming. The 2026 season is scheduled to run from July 5 to Aug. 2. All 56 events in the season will take place at the Assembly hub.