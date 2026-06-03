Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Tulsa King’ leaving production in Atlanta for New York for possible Season 5 This is yet another blow to the stagnant TV and film business in Georgia. Dwight (played by Sylvester Stallone) visits his New York mafioso buddies in the first episode of Season 3 of "Tulsa King," streaming on Paramount+. (Atsushi Nishijima/Courtesy of Paramount+)

By Rodney Ho 44 minutes ago Share

Sylvester Stallone’s Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King” is on the move again, with plans to move production from metro Atlanta to New York if the show is renewed. Variety broke the story Wednesday. The news was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Michael Clark, vice president of studio operations at Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta in Norcross, where “Tulsa King” shot episodes for Seasons 2 through 4.

While Paramount has not yet officially renewed “Tulsa King” for a fifth season, the drama has been a consistently popular staple on the streaming service. It’s also one of several Taylor Sheridan creations on Paramount+, in addition to “Landman,” “Lioness,” “The Madison,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Dutton Ranch.” Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series "Tulsa King." (Brian Douglas/Courtesy of Paramount+) The fourth season of “Tulsa King” recently wrapped in metro Atlanta and will likely air later this year. Season 3 came out last fall. Production is moving for financial and creative reasons, according to Variety. “Tulsa King,” which focuses on Stallone’s character building a mafia alcove in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shot scenes in New York City in the past.

“Tulsa King” employs about 250 people in metro Atlanta.