‘Tulsa King’ leaving production in Atlanta for New York for possible Season 5

Sylvester Stallone’s Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King” is on the move again, with plans to move production from metro Atlanta to New York if the show is renewed.
Variety broke the story Wednesday. The news was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Michael Clark, vice president of studio operations at Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta in Norcross, where “Tulsa King” shot episodes for Seasons 2 through 4.
While Paramount has not yet officially renewed “Tulsa King” for a fifth season, the drama has been a consistently popular staple on the streaming service. It’s also one of several Taylor Sheridan creations on Paramount+, in addition to “Landman,” “Lioness,” “The Madison,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Dutton Ranch.”
Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series "Tulsa King." (Brian Douglas/Courtesy of Paramount+)
The fourth season of “Tulsa King” recently wrapped in metro Atlanta and will likely air later this year. Season 3 came out last fall.
Production is moving for financial and creative reasons, according to Variety. “Tulsa King,” which focuses on Stallone’s character building a mafia alcove in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shot scenes in New York City in the past.
“Tulsa King” employs about 250 people in metro Atlanta.
This news is another blow to the once-robust TV and film business in Georgia, which is now operating at significantly lower volume than it was a few years ago. Other states like New Jersey, New York and California, as well as countries like the U.K., have amped up their tax credit systems in recent years, enticing business away from Georgia.
New York’s tax incentive program is capped at $800 million annually, almost double what it was in 2022, while Georgia’s has no cap. Both states offer a 30% rebate to production companies, though under certain circumstances, productions could qualify for up to a 40% break in New York, which is more generous than Georgia’s program.
“Tulsa King” shot Season 1 in Oklahoma but left for Atlanta in 2024 after producers publicly complained about the heat. Atlanta at the time also had a more favorable tax credit system and more experienced crew members than Oklahoma.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.