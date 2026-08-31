Business Tyler Perry Studios launches division to champion new filmmakers This is the latest initiative under Perry’s belt to support upstart filmmakers. Portrait of Tyler Perry at Tyler Perry Studios on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 50 minutes ago Share

For the past two decades, Tyler Perry Studios’ bread and butter has been bringing films written and directed by the namesake mogul to life. Now, it’s expanding its focus by investing in the next generation of filmmaking talent. The production studio has launched a new specialty division that will help to develop and produce projects from independent filmmakers, as well as help them to find distribution opportunities and find audiences. Dubbed Maxscene, the new division will be based out of Atlanta and led by Antoinetta Stallings, the head of development and acquisitions at TPS. Its first projects will include a romantic comedy, coming-of-age story and thriller, the titles and casts of which will be announced in the coming months, according to a press release.

The new arm of the studio was named in honor of Perry’s late mother Maxine. In a statement, Perry said she believed in him “before anyone else did, and that belief is the reason I never stopped chasing this path.” “Maxscene exists to be that same source of belief for the next generation of storytellers,” Perry said. This is the latest initiative under Perry’s belt to support upstart filmmakers. In March of last year, Perry launched a program called the Dream Collective, which provided virtual training sessions in filmmaking to 100 applicants, 10 of whom participated in workshops and pitched short film projects at TPS. Perry, a quick-paced and prolific filmmaker, built his entertainment empire by creating, directing and writing his own projects. A 365-acre campus in Fort McPherson is the home base of many of his projects.

In recent years, he’s brought in other creatives to lead projects under his production company, including Armani Ortiz, who created the BET+ series “Perimeter” and has directed dozens of episodes of Perry’s series, and Courtney Glaudé, who struck a deal with TPS to develop and produce scripted and unscripted content in 2024.