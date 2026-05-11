Georgia Entertainment Scene Cumulus sells FM signal to Joy FM, moving hip-hop station OG 97.9 to 98.9 Sale will move 97.9 to a contemporary Christian format. OG 97.9 will be moving to 98.9 after Cumulus Media sold the 97.9 signal to the owners of Joy FM. (Courtesy of Cumulus/RTN)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

For the third time in seven years, a Christian radio network has taken over an Atlanta FM signal. Atlanta-based Cumulus Media announced it has sold its 97.9 signal to Radio Training Network, which is based in Lakeland, Florida. Once the Federal Communications Commission clears the deal, 97.9 will become the Joy FM, a Christian pop station.

Since 2014, 97.9 has aired classic hip-hop as OG 97.9, which features Atlanta hip-hop artist Chubb Rock as a DJ and host. OG will move to 98.9, a weaker signal than 97.9. The 98.9 signal has been simulcasting rock station 99X, currently at 100.5, for several years. This will give the owners of Joy FM another Atlanta-area signal, which is strong inside I-285. Since 1998, Joy FM in Atlanta has been heard on 93.3, more of a southside signal centered south of Newnan. For a time, Joy in Atlanta used local Atlanta talent like Jerry Williams, who joined the station in 1998 and hosted afternoons for 13 years until 2024 and remains operations manager for the Georgia stations. Joy in Atlanta now uses shows based in Florida. Joy also has signals in Gainesville (100.3), Lawrenceville (92.5), Columbus (102.1) and Macon/Warner Robins (also 102.1). Radio Training Network has stations in seven states.

Justin Schaflander, market manager for Cumulus Atlanta, said in a press release that “the pending sale of the 97.9 FM translator, together with these frequency realignments, reflects our disciplined approach to optimizing our Atlanta assets. These moves strengthen signal efficiency and position our brands for continued growth.”

According to RadioInsight, Radio Training Network spent $2.45 million for Cumulus signals in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia including 97.9. “With the purchase of 97.9, we will be able to fill in the gaps in our greater Atlanta coverage,” said RTN president Carmen Brown. “Our acquisitions are always to reach more people and serve them better.” Two other FM signals that once hosted stations using Atlanta air talent have also been taken over by a national Christian network in the past seven years. In 2019, Cumulus sold its 106.7 signal to Educational Media Foundation, based in Franklin, Tennessee, and began playing K-Love, a national Christian pop format heard on more than 600 radio stations nationwide. Cumulus, before the sale, had been airing a talk station on 106.7. Last year, Salem Media sold its 105.7 signal to Educational Media Foundation. Its popular Christian pop Fish format, which had Atlanta on-air talent for a quarter century including the beloved Kevin & Taylor show, was killed in favor of EMF’s national Air1 contemporary worship music format.