Metro Atlanta

Trump administration to investigate MARTA after stabbing attacks

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Americans has asked the Federal Transit Administration to examine MARTA’s safety and security spending.
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in March. (Seth Wenig/AP)
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in March. (Seth Wenig/AP)
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8 minutes ago

The Trump administration will investigate MARTA after two stabbing attacks on the system, including the killing of a 66-year-old woman on Saturday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday asked the Federal Transit Administration to look at MARTA’s safety and security spending and planning. The government wants MARTA to turn over information on its strategies to combat crime and fare evasion, according to a letter sent to the transit agency on Thursday.

“Every American should be disturbed by the horrific crimes we have seen on MARTA in the last month. No one should be forced to fear for their safety simply because they choose to ride public transit,” Duffy said in a statement.

The Federal Transit Authority, which falls under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has ultimate oversight over MARTA and other transit agencies throughout the country.

The federal agency will be looking at whether there are systemic conditions endangering the safety of MARTA riders or employees. The agency launched a similar inquiry of Charlotte’s public transit agency last year following the killing of Iryna Zarutska.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher has said violent crime on the system is down 50% since 2019.

Stephany Fisher, a MARTA spokesperson, said they are reviewing the letter and will respond.

This is a breaking news story.

About the Author

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and writes about how residents navigate one of the most congested metros in the country. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

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