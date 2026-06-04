Trump administration to investigate MARTA after stabbing attacks

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in March. (Seth Wenig/AP)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Americans has asked the Federal Transit Administration to examine MARTA’s safety and security spending.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Americans has asked the Federal Transit Administration to examine MARTA’s safety and security spending.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday asked the Federal Transit Administration to look at MARTA’s safety and security spending and planning. The government wants MARTA to turn over information on its strategies to combat crime and fare evasion, according to a letter sent to the transit agency on Thursday.

The Trump administration will investigate MARTA after two stabbing attacks on the system, including the killing of a 66-year-old woman on Saturday.

“Every American should be disturbed by the horrific crimes we have seen on MARTA in the last month. No one should be forced to fear for their safety simply because they choose to ride public transit,” Duffy said in a statement.

The Federal Transit Authority, which falls under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has ultimate oversight over MARTA and other transit agencies throughout the country.

The federal agency will be looking at whether there are systemic conditions endangering the safety of MARTA riders or employees. The agency launched a similar inquiry of Charlotte’s public transit agency last year following the killing of Iryna Zarutska.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher has said violent crime on the system is down 50% since 2019.