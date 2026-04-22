Georgia Entertainment Scene Explore ‘Atlanta in 100 Objects’ with this new History Center exhibit Rarely seen items included among more familiar fare like Pink Pig and Zero Milemarker. The Swan House, designed by famed Atlanta architect Philip Trammell Shutze, is included among the Atlanta History Center's new exhibit, "Atlanta in 100 Objects." (Courtesy of Jason Hales)

By Suzanne Van Atten 2 hours ago Share

How does one tell the story of Atlanta’s history in 100 objects? That’s the challenge organizers at the Atlanta History Center set for themselves as a way to celebrate the institution’s centennial this year. Culled from a collection of more than 50,000 items, “Atlanta in 100 Objects” (Scala Arts Publishing, $24.95) is both a coffee-table book, now available, and an exhibition opening April 25.

Displayed throughout the center’s 33-acre campus in Buckhead, objects include the first map of Atlanta, a collection of vintage Southern cookbooks, an Atlanta Crackers baseball uniform, the Fox Theatre marquee and the Swan House. "Atlanta in 100 Objects" coffee-table book. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) When selecting the objects, Chief Content Officer Pola Changnon said one of the goals was to reflect the breadth and scope of the organization’s collection. “We wanted to really depict a range of objects, not only the things that might have obvious historic value to Atlanta but also things that have value from a personal standpoint … things that represent something bigger (like) Outwrite Bookstore. It’s a sign for a store, but it tells such a bigger story about the rise of the LGBT community in Atlanta and how that bookstore created a safe space for that community,” she said.

Included are familiar items like the Zero Milepost, which marked the origin spot of Atlanta — then called Terminus; Rich’s Pink Pig kiddie ride; and the Cyclorama painting “Battle of Atlanta.” But many of the objects have had lesser visibility, such as pages from the Civil War-era diary of 10-year-old Carrie Berry and photographs of Sherman’s Campaign by George N. Barnard.

“A lot of these things are objects that haven’t been displayed much in the past,” said Erica Hague, collections manager. “One of the things that we did want to try to do was to pick those things that might be very difficult to exhibit for one reason or another and be able to highlight them and be able to tell their story.” Pola Changnon, chief content officer for the Atlanta History Center, helped select items included in "Atlanta in 100 Objects." (Hyosub Shin/AJC) In addition to selecting items with great visual appeal, a guiding principle among the organizers was to reflect the Atlanta History Center’s evolution. “In the beginning, the founders were very much about preserving that immediate history of their ancestors, and that was a lot about documents and deeds and maps and things that were important to preserve,” said Changnon. “Over time, the reach of the organization extended to include physical buildings, historic homes and, of course, the expansive gardens that we have. Through all of that history, we were thinking about what objects could we represent in the book that would speak to that,” she said.

Among Changnon’s favorite items in the exhibit is Gen. William T. Sherman’s calling card from a visit he paid city leaders in 1879. Gen. William T. Sherman calling card. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) “The idea that we have Gen. Sherman’s calling card here is kind of bananas to think about because it wasn’t that long after the war,” she said. “He was coming back in peaceful times, and that he was well-received is also incredible. I think it speaks to how our city, our country was working hard to repair the significant — and, in some cases, lasting — rift (and) that there was still some diplomacy around how you receive the conquering hero in Atlanta.” One of Hague’s favorite items is a collection of architectural plan books from the 1920s and ’30s belonging to Leila Ross Wilburn. “The plan books are just part of that collection,” said Hague. “We have a wide variety of her architectural drawings as part of our holdings. And her history is just so interesting to me that she was this female architect in a time when that was very rare. And her houses still exist. They are still lived in today across Atlanta. I think that’s really fascinating.”

The Atlanta History Center has other events planned this year to mark its 100th year of operation. In late May, the Goizueta Children’s Experience debuts a new theme celebrating Atlanta’s professional sports teams. In July, the center’s permanent Civil War exhibition debuts phase one of a new look with “More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era” that reframes the conversation beyond the battlefield and focuses on all facets of the human experience during the war. Phase two opens in October with “Hard Hand of War: Soldiers, Weapons and Mass Production,” exploring armory used during the war. Later in the fall, “Exile from Georgia: The Cherokee and Muscogee Trails of Tears” opens, delving into the state’s Native American history. The Atlanta History Center was founded in 1926 as the Atlanta Historical Society, focused on preserving and archiving important documents related to the city’s origins. Today, it spans 33 acres in Buckhead and is home to the Atlanta History Museum, the Cyclorama, the 1920s Swan House, the 1860s Smith Farm, the 1830s Wood Family Cabin, Goizueta Gardens and the Kenan Research Center. It also includes Atlanta History Center Midtown, home of the Margaret Mitchell House. Exhibition highlights Rev. Ralph David Abernathy protest boots. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center)

Rev. Ralph David Abernathy protest boots The worn leather work boots purchased from Sears, Roebuck & Co. in 1965 speak to the Baptist preacher’s integral role in the Civil Rights Movement, working alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Montgomery bus boycott and founding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, among other initiatives. Margaret Mitchell wallet. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) Margaret Mitchell wallet The celebrated author of “Gone With the Wind” was tragically struck by a car and killed on Peachtree Street in 1949. In her purse at the time was this wallet, containing her driver’s license and library card. Dallas Austin synthesizer. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) Dallas Austin synthesizer The Grammy-winning producer and songwriter from Columbus, and a pioneer of Atlanta’s hip-hop sound, gifted the Atlanta History Center with his Korg microX synthesizer.