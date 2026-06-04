Aging in Atlanta 5 Atlanta museums that are fun at any age Whether you’re bringing the grandkids or exploring on your own, these museums offer something for every generation. See the evolution of fashion in air travel and Delta Air Lines uniforms at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank)

By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 41 minutes ago Share

Atlanta is no stranger to museums. Many locals know about the High Museum of Art, Fernbank Museum of Natural History and the Atlanta History Center. But the city also is home to some museums that speak to Atlanta’s eclectic side. In fact, these museums are perfect for exploring with your grandkids — or on your own.

See where Waffle House got its start at the Waffle House museum housed in the restaurant’s original location. (Courtesy of Waffle House Archives) Waffle House Museum Who knew when Waffle House first opened its doors back in 1955 in Avondale Estates that this local eatery would become a national icon? Today, you can visit the Waffle House Museum in the original location to learn how founders Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner came up with the idea for the restaurant, their famous menu and uniforms. “The first Waffle House location has been transformed into a museum where visitors can learn about the history of our company and see where an iconic Georgia staple began,” said Julia Buschman, Waffle House archivist and museum curator. “I love sharing our unique brand and showing visitors why Waffle House truly is ‘America’s Place.’”

Museum tours are free but by appointment only, so schedule yours before heading to the museum.

Georgia Capitol Museum As the home of the Georgia Legislature, a lot of historical moments take place at the Georgia State Capitol. But in the Georgia Capitol Museum you’ll also find a collection of exhibits, artifacts and memorials documenting notable people, places and moments in the state’s history. You’ll find most of the exhibits on the fourth floor, which you can view during a free self-guided tour or guided tour. Download a Capitol tour brochure online or grab one at the Tour Desk for a self-guided tour. For guided tours, check the online schedule to plan your visit. See the evolution of fashion in air travel and Delta Air Lines uniforms at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank) Delta Flight Museum Head to the Delta Flight Museum, where you can see the evolution of Atlanta’s hometown airline since its earliest beginnings in the 1920s. Go inside the Boeing 767 The Spirit of Delta, snap a photo with the engines of an L-1011 and see how the airline’s uniforms have changed through the years. “The Delta Flight Museum is truly a museum gem,” said Gail Grimmett, CEO of the Delta Flight Museum. “Here, visitors have an opportunity to explore the rich history of aviation, step into the cockpit and catch a glimpse of the future of the industry. With engaging, hands-on experiences, it’s a wonderful destination for families, history enthusiasts and anyone with a passion for aviation.”

Learn about the history of money as you explore the Atlanta Monetary Museum. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Monetary Museum) Atlanta Monetary Museum At the Atlanta Monetary Museum, take a deep dive into the history of money, and see how and why the Federal Reserve conducts monetary policy and provides payment system services. Through interactive and multimedia exhibits, you also can take a look at the bank’s automated vault and see the robotic transports that move millions of dollars every day. The museum offers free self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For groups of 10 or more, you can book a free tour with the museum. Step back in time to see how Georgia evolved into the state it is today at the Millennium Gate Museum. (Courtesy of the Millennium Gate Museum)