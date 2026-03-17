Arts & Entertainment Magic City shown support at Atlanta Hawks game despite NBA cancellation While the Hawks scored their 10th straight win, Magic City also remained a winner. Atlanta Hawks fans wear Magic City sweatshirts that they made themselves before the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. Pictured from left to right; Randy Hall, Jennifer Hall and Jennifer’s daughter Brooke Jordan, of Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Monday night’s Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic was initially planned to honor the legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City, before the NBA canceled the promotion last week. Neither that, nor Monday’s snow flurries, stopped Jennifer Hall and her family from making their own Magic City hoodies and proudly wearing them to the game at State Farm Arena.

“Atlanta can’t be canceled,” said Hall, 43, of south Atlanta. “We’ve had so many moms with kids stopping us to say how much they loved our (hoodies). If you know, you know. I don’t think it’s offensive. I think it’s a part of Atlanta.” RELATED On a distinctly Atlanta night, Hawks tell us something about themselves That sentiment prevailed throughout the game, as many attendees remained supportive of Magic City — while wearing original Magic City gear and the limited-edition Hawks and Magic City hoodie (or by creating their own). A magical debate An Atlanta Hawks fan holds an order of lemon pepper wings as they wear Magic City sweatshirts before the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Last month, the Atlanta Hawks announced that Monday night’s game would be aptly branded “Magic City Monday.” The evening was slated to showcase Magic City’s impact on Atlanta culture.

Programming was set to include the establishment’s signature lemon pepper wings, the Hawks selling a Peachtree-themed Magic City hoodie, a halftime performance by rapper T.I. and a live recording of the Hawks AF podcast discussing the strip club’s legacy.

Hosted by comedian DC Young Fly, the conversation was scheduled to feature T.I., Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney and Hawks principal owner and actress Jami Gertz. Alongside Jermaine Dupri, Gertz produced last year’s Starz docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy.” “This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy,’” Gertz said in a press release about the promotion at the time. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.” A view of the Magic City sign on Friday, March 13, 2026. Some questioned whether an NBA team should endorse a strip club and expressed concern over the objectification of women. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The announcement swiftly incited backlash online, with NBA players Luke Kornet and Al Horford criticizing the decision. The former, a San Antonio Spurs Center, denounced the promotion on his blog, calling for the NBA to cancel the game. RELATED Why the Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City Kornet argued that strip clubs often contribute to women being sexually exploited.

“Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” Kornet wrote on his blog, republished by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The NBA canceled the promotion on March 9, with commissioner Adam Silver citing “significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees.” While it’s unclear what those concerns were, the Hawks said they respected the NBA’s decision. “As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta — with authenticity — in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together,” the team said in a statement shortly after the NBA’s cancellation. A ‘big misunderstanding’ Atlanta Hawks fan Jazmine Rose, of Atlanta, poses for a photograph wearing a Magic City sweatshirt before the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Among the original programming from the collaboration, the Hawks only retained T.I.’s halftime performance Monday night. Lemon pepper wings were still available to purchase at the arena, though they weren’t from Magic City. At the game, the Hawks declined to comment further on the cancellation. Neither T.I. or Mr. Magic were made available for interviews.

However, the pair embraced during the former’s halftime performance, which included his hit song “Let ‘Em Know” and a surprise appearance from Young Dro. Jazmine Rose said the Hawks and Magic City collaboration inspired her to buy a ticket to the game. Although the 49-year-old understood some concerns against the promotion, she thought the backlash was “a little overblown.” “Nobody was going to have strippers coming down from the pole at the doggone basketball game,” said the Bronx native, who’s resided in southwest Atlanta since the 1990s. “The strip club culture of Atlanta is a part of the culture of this city. That’s what brings a lot of business to Atlanta … if you really care about women and what’s happening, there are a lot of other ways you can show up with that.” Rapper T.I. performs during half time of the Atlanta Hawks/Orlando Magic game at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Miguel Uriegas arrived to the game in a peach-and-black T-shirt with the words “NBA Hates Lemon Pepper Wings.” The Gwinnett County resident, whose friend made the shirt for him, wanted to make a statement. He said the NBA doesn’t understand Magic City’s prominence in Atlanta.

The club, founded in 1985, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, most notable for shaping Atlanta’s rap scene — helping to launch the careers of artists like Future and Jeezy. “It really sucks when you have outsiders trying to tell us about us,” the 32-year-old said. RELATED Magic City is pure Atlanta, but its famous wings raise a question Near one of the concession booths, a former Magic City dancer, who goes by the name Strawberry, felt the same. Wearing a blue-and-white Magic City hoodie at Monday’s game, she said she was “very disappointed” in the NBA canceling the promotion. For her, the club is an emblem of what makes Atlanta a top city for Black culture and Black-owned businesses. Strawberry was featured in the Magic City docuseries. “We were only coming in to represent Magic City,” she said. “We’re one of the longest-running Black strip clubs in Atlanta. We need an award for that. I still came today because Magic City is family.”