Metro Atlanta Atlanta expands open drinking near stadiums, tourist spots during World Cup Atlanta City Council also passed legislation making historic South Downtown the city’s first open container neighborhood. Fans try to get tossed t-shirts during the World Cup draw party at Buckhead Village in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Riley Bunch and Shaddi Abusaid 1 hour ago Share

Visitors and residents who flock to Atlanta’s stadium district for the FIFA World Cup this summer will be able to enjoy the festivities with an alcoholic beverage in hand. A new entertainment district will allow for temporary drinking on public streets and city sidewalks when the international soccer tournament comes to town from June 11 to July 19.

Eight matches take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — including a semifinal game. The district’s boundaries include areas surrounding Atlanta’s sporting arenas and other popular tourist attractions as city officials look to capitalize on visitor spending. The expanded open container area encompasses Centennial Olympic Park and areas near the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The entertainment district’s boundaries also include Underground Atlanta.

It’s the second move by the Atlanta City Council to institute open drinking areas, which have never been allowed by the city before.