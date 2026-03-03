opinion Why the Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet: Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community. The Hawks have “announced a special one-night collaboration” to celebrate Atlanta’s “iconic cultural institution Magic City.” (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

Recently, the Atlanta Hawks “announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution Magic City” during the team’s home game against Orlando on Monday, March 16. In its press release the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, “Atlanta’s premier strip club.”

Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City. RELATED Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers and partners that we know and love. Luke Kornet is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. (Courtesy)

Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.