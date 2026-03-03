Why the Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City
The Hawks have “announced a special one-night collaboration” to celebrate Atlanta’s “iconic cultural institution Magic City.” (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
By Luke Kornet – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Recently, the Atlanta Hawks “announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution Magic City” during the team’s home game against Orlando on Monday, March 16.
The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world.
We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers and partners that we know and love.
Luke Kornet is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. (Courtesy)
Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.
Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment and violence to which they should never be subjected.
I’d like to encourage the league, its owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting.
I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision. We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball, and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision.
Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful and welcoming environment for everyone involved.
Luke Francis Kornet is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs. He graduated from Vanderbilt University, where he was the school’s all-time leader for blocked shots. This guest opinion column originally published on Kornet’s Medium page and is republished in the AJC with the author’s permission.