A look at 9 ‘Bert Show’ cast mates over 25 years

Some left on good terms. Others, not so much.
The Bert Show has had several cast members over the years. Four of their longest-running ones besides Bert Weiss himself were (from left) Jeff Dauler, Jenn Hobby, Melissa Carter and Kristin Klingshirn. (Courtesy)
By
1 hour ago

Since “The Bert Show” morning radio show launched in 2001, there has been one constant: Bert Weiss, the man who created it.

Weiss has seen cast members come and go, some smoothly, some not so much. But one thing he managed to do is stay laser-focused on drawing a young female audience hungry for pop culture, relationship talk and a level of authenticity not always heard on other radio stations.

More impressive is how he was able to dominate that demographic in Atlanta and never lose it even as he entered his 50s. In the most recent Arbitron monthly ratings released in September, “The Bert Show” was No. 1 among women ages 25 to 54, ahead of Steve Harvey on Majic, Charlamagne Tha God on 96.1/The Beat and Tad & Drex on B98.5.

But with Weiss’ retirement Friday at age 58, “The Bert Show” is officially over on Q99.7, his home base, and about 20 other stations nationwide.

Here are the nine people who were full-time on-air personalities on “The Bert Show” since it began 25 years ago:

Lindsay Brien was on "The Real World: Seattle" on MTV in 1998 and part of the original Bert Show crew from 2001 to 2003. (Courtesy of MTV)
Lindsay Brien (2001-2003)

Weiss selected Brien for his original team in part because she already had a national following courtesy of MTV’s “The Real World: Seattle,” which aired in 1998. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted in 2003, the “hyperactive, pixielike Brien … handles ‘The Bert Show’s’ entertainment news and is often a foil for co-host Jeff Dauler, who frequently teases her about her verbal foibles.”

Her scratchy voice was divisive among listeners. “People either like it or hate it and say it’s like nails on a chalkboard,” Brien told the AJC in 2003. “There’s no in between.” She left for a TV career in Tampa, hosting a TV show there under the name Lindsay MacDonald.

Melissa Carter was the first openly gay morning host in Atlanta radio. (Jennifer Brett/AJC)
Melissa Carter (2001-2011)

Carter, who joined sister station 99X in 1996, started doing news for “The Bert Show” when it launched but quickly became a full-fledged member of the team. She was the level-headed voice of reason and the first openly gay morning host in Atlanta radio. She also received a kidney transplant in 2002, her journey chronicled in detail on air.

She left in 2011 voluntarily. “It’s this instinctual feeling to move on and try something else,” she said on the air at the time. “That is it. I’m not hiding anything. I’m not playing games with anybody,” she said. “It’s just time.”

She later became a morning host on B98.5 and has worked as a podcaster, a webinar host and an author.

Jenn Hobby was with "The Bert Show" for nine years (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Jenn Hobby (2003-2012)

Hobby was a cheerful, bubbly presence on the show during its rise to prominence. She left in 2012 while pregnant with her first child and for a few years worked middays on sister country station Kicks 101.5.

She later joined Jeff Dauler for a new morning show on rival pop station Star 94, then rode solo for several years on the same station. This year, she left full-time radio to work for a nonprofit organization seeking to cure childhood cancer.

Jeff Dauler, part of the original "Bert Show" crew, left to work with Jenn Hobby at Star 94. (AJC File)
Jeff Dauler (2001-2015)

Dauler was also part of the original crew. He was the wisecracker, the man who was happy to do phone pranks. He was also the show’s producer for many years, helping to create hundreds of hours of content for Weiss.

In 2015, feeling like Weiss was not providing him enough support and working without a contract, he decided to leave. He then competed directly with his former boss of 14 years over at Star 94 with Hobby. He lost that Star gig in 2019 and started a podcast with his wife Callie that ran for several years. He and Weiss are not on speaking terms.

Kristin Klingshirn has been with "The Bert Show" since 2011. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Kristin Klingshirn (2011-present)

Klingshirn effectively replaced Carter, coming from a morning show in North Carolina. She ended up becoming a keeper for Weiss, a stable force who provided the show with goofy humor and a love for dogs and the military.

Listeners followed her path to marriage and two rounds of IVF before she welcomed her son in 2021. She remained with the show until the end. It’s undetermined whether she’ll stay with Q99.7 in some capacity moving forward.

Brian Moote might be Jeff Dauler's replacement on the Bert Show. (Twitter)
Brian Moote (2016-2018)

Moote, a former teacher who came to “The Bert Show” from a Seattle radio station, took over for Dauler as a male counterpart to Weiss.

He left in 2018 for a job as a co-host at a Los Angeles radio station. “This is not perfect timing professionally because I love the show I’m on. I love ‘The Bert Show.’ I love the freedom we have,” he told the AJC at the time.

Unfortunately, that gig didn’t stick. Moote returned to Atlanta in 2022 as a morning host on the country station 94.9/The Bull, a gig he lost last year.

Davi Crimmins started a new podcast "Scape G.O.A.T." two months after getting fired from "The Bert Show." (Courtesy of Smiling Eyes Media)
Davi Crimmins (2018-2022)

Crimmins began as an intern with “The Bert Show” in 2012 and moved up the ranks as a board operator, phone screener, writer and producer before becoming a full-time cast member in 2018. She provided the show humor and edge, but chemistry issues with other cast members led Weiss to let her go in 2022.

She declined a severance, allowing her to speak freely about her departure. She accused an unspecified cast member of creating an “egregious and hostile workplace.”

“I was alienated, ostracized and systematically ousted by this person,” Crimmins said on her podcast. “I was no longer a member of this family. And my perspective, I feel management affirmed all my suspicions when they dismissed my concerns, gave me no concrete answers and abruptly fired me.”

Weiss in 2022 said he and the rest of “The Bert Show” staff caught Crimmins’ podcast and it “doesn’t align with any of our experiences. We all listened and I think we kind of shared the same feelings about it. Across the board, nobody saw Davi the way she’s communicating she felt perceived.”

Moe Mitchell, the only Black fulltime co-host on "The Bert Show," left this year with no explanation given. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Moe Mitchell (2018-2025)

Mitchell joined the show after Moote’s departure with no radio experience, but he had a background in social media and stand-up comedy. He was the only Black fulltime on-air cast member over the show’s tenure. He left earlier this year with no explanation, and Weiss declined to say anything specific about his departure. Mitchell continue to do a podcast.

Abby Murphy was the newest cast member of the show, brought in to replace Crimmins. (Courtesy of "The Bert Show")
Abby Murphy (2023-present)

Murphy came in to inject youth into the show after Crimmins left. She provided a young Millennial perspective and no shortage of details about her dating life. Weiss said on air that she was a seamless addition to the team.

Other key members of “The Bert Show” over the years included Mark Owens, Wendy Adams, Tracey Kinney, Cassie Young, and Tommy Owen.

Kinney, a longtime producer, lost her job earlier this year because of budget cuts. Weiss noted that syndication wasn’t bringing in the money it used to, a factor that played into his retirement.

Young, marketing and social media manager, will remain with Weiss’ podcast company Pionaire Podcasting, while Owen said he plans to travel the country with his wife in an RV.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

