Ousted Atlanta ‘Big Brother’ cast member didn’t mind ‘Micktator’ nickname

“If you’re not a villain, you’re not relevant,” Lee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Poach Social in the Summerhill neighborhood on Friday, eight days after she was voted out by her castmates in a bit of a blindside.

The 35-year-old Midtown resident , one of three metro Atlanta contestants on Season 27 , didn’t know about the moniker until she was booted from the house Sept. 4 after 59 days. But she accepted her bad girl image with aplomb.

Atlanta event curator Mickey Lee was nicknamed “Micktator” behind her back by some other competitors during the current season of “Big Brother” on CBS.

The 35-year-old Midtown resident , one of three metro Atlanta contestants on Season 27 , didn’t know about the moniker until she was booted from the house Sept. 4 after 59 days. But she accepted her bad girl image with aplomb.

Atlanta event curator Mickey Lee was nicknamed “Micktator” behind her back by some other competitors during the current season of “Big Brother” on CBS.

There was a lot of lying going on in the house and I don’t think I could fake it as well as some people," says Lee, pictured here with castmate Kelley Jorgensen during a "Big Brother" challenge, Aug. 27, 2025. (Courtesy of CBS)

As the eighth person voted out, Lee just missed landing on the jury and taking part in deciding the winner of the $750,000 prize Sept. 28. This also meant she was able to return to Atlanta from Los Angeles instead of being placed in the jury house. As the eighth person voted out, Lee just missed landing on the jury and taking part in deciding the winner of the $750,000 prize Sept. 28. This also meant she was able to return to Atlanta from Los Angeles instead of being placed in the jury house.

“I wasn’t bummed not being in the jury,” she said. “It meant a whole extra month being at home.”

Zach Cornell, a fellow Atlantan and marketing manager who was evicted on Day 38, called Lee “one of the craziest people in the house. She embraced her villain role well. But she played the game really hard. A lot of people in the house viewed her as a threat.”