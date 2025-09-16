Georgia Entertainment Scene Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mother provides more details of his death She talked to Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America.’ Pamela Warner spoke about grief and the details behind her son Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" that aired on ABC Sept. 16, 2025. (ABC Screengrab)

Nearly two months after Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic drowning death in Costa Rica, his mother, Pamela, sat with Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” Tuesday to talk about her son’s legacy and provided fresh details on what led to his death. “The Cosby Show” actor, who lived in Atlanta in recent years with his wife, Tenisha, and his 8-year-old daughter, drowned July 20 while on vacation. Nearly two months after Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic drowning death in Costa Rica, his mother, Pamela, sat with Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” Tuesday to talk about her son’s legacy and provided fresh details on what led to his death. “The Cosby Show” actor, who lived in Atlanta in recent years with his wife, Tenisha, and his 8-year-old daughter, drowned July 20 while on vacation. Pamela Warner said she is “at peace with everything that happened,” but his wife and daughter are still in “deep grief.”

Pamela’s granddaughter, whose name has not been revealed, “watched them resuscitate him, try to resuscitate him. She saw that, and I know that’s awfully, awfully traumatic.” She added, “She loved her father dearly. She adored Papa. He was Papa.” Pamela said her granddaughter, who is homeschooled, was in Costa Rica for a Spanish immersion program. Warner arrived during the program’s third and final week for “the fun part” of the program. Pamela said her granddaughter, who is homeschooled, was in Costa Rica for a Spanish immersion program. Warner arrived during the program’s third and final week for “the fun part” of the program.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Theo showed Black boys that vulnerability is strength Her granddaughter was not in the water at the time of her father’s drowning. He was with another man, who was unnamed. “They were in the water, I think maybe chest deep, even at that, maybe waist deep,” Pamela said. “There was an undertow, and my son was not an experienced swimmer. He did not know how to deal with an undertow.”

“Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time,” she wrote. “For the first time, I’m sharing a glimpse of the love that began it all. I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me ― every tear, every dream.” View this profile on Instagram River and Ember (@river.and.ember) • Instagram photos and videos She also announced the launch of charitable organizations River & Ember and the Warner Family Foundation. According to its website, River & Ember is “about creating rituals that outlast us — the kind our children will carry as a legacy." The Warner Family Foundation features a scholarship fund to honor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s “truth by nurturing the next generation of poets, painters, musicians, performers, and interdisciplinary creators whose work carries courage, freedom, and authenticity.” She also announced the launch of charitable organizations River & Ember and the Warner Family Foundation. According to its website, River & Ember is “about creating rituals that outlast us — the kind our children will carry as a legacy." The Warner Family Foundation features a scholarship fund to honor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s “truth by nurturing the next generation of poets, painters, musicians, performers, and interdisciplinary creators whose work carries courage, freedom, and authenticity.” “Together, we carry the legacy my husband and I began - one that nurtures children’s inner light and gives young artists the freedom to create outside the lines,” Tenisha wrote. Phylicia Rashad, Warner’s “Cosby Show” mom, appeared on the Emmy Awards on CBS this past Sunday and provided a tribute to him before the traditional “In Memoriam” segment aired.