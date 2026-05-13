Arts & Entertainment A major EDM festival is back in Atlanta this week. Here’s what to know. Breakaway Music Festival will be in the Summerhill neighborhood for the second consecutive year. Fisher, Mau P, John Summit and Kaskade will headline the Breakaway Music Festival, the largest national touring festival for EDM artists, this weekend. (Courtesy of Breakaway Music Festival)

By DeAsia Paige 42 minutes ago Share

After debuting in Atlanta last year, Breakaway Music Festival — billed as the largest national touring festival for EDM artists — returns to the city this week. The two-day event will be held Friday and Saturday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Miami-based tech-house producer John Summit and Australian DJ Fisher are among the headliners. Over 30 acts will perform across two primary stages.

“There is such an attraction for electronic music here in the marketplace,” Breakaway president Jarrod Fucci told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There are a lot of great clubs and venues that bring electronic artists through Atlanta, but Atlanta was missing an electronic festival (Georgia’s last big EDM event, Imagine Music Festival, has been on hiatus since 2024). ”There’s been some great ones in the past, but it was time for a large-scale festival to return, and we saw a great opportunity to do that last year.” Atlanta is the fourth stop of this year’s festival, which began last month in Dallas. Here’s what to expect at the Atlanta iteration this weekend. How can I get Breakaway Festival tickets? While two-day packages are sold out, a few single-day tiers remain, including VIP and floor access for Friday and Saturday. Fucci estimates more than 17,000 people per day will attend (an increase from last year’s 10,000 per day), and he expects the event to completely sell out.

A new main stage at Breakaway The main stage for this year’s festival will be elevated — seated directly on the field. Last year, it was located in a plaza area outside of the stadium.

“I would argue this is one of the biggest lineups of dancing music festivals this year, so we wanted to make sure that we had plenty of room for everyone who wanted to come and experience the festival,” Fucci said about the change. More love for emerging talent This year’s festival features four stages: main stage, LAB (“leave it all behind,” featuring opening acts), silent disco and the block. Atlanta artists BOGi, DeeJ, KnockBack and Ottomatic are among the event’s main performers. The silent disco and block stages will be fully comprised of local, emerging talent. Roughly 50 local artists will perform on the silent disco stage across both days. Atlanta is the fourth stop of Breakaway. Organizers expect over 17,000 people to attend each day of the event here. (Courtesy of Breakaway Music Festival) In partnership with Beatport, a prominent streaming platform for electronic music, the block is a new stage dedicated to amplifying rising talent. Atlanta will be the first Breakaway city to debut the stage. A full schedule for this year’s Breakaway Music Festival can be viewed here.