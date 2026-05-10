Atlanta Braves Braves to honor Dylan Lee’s mother-in-law, a breast cancer survivor, Tuesday Maria White has been free of breast cancer since 2023. Braves pitcher Dylan Lee reacts — pictured during spring training workouts in February — made his MLB debut in 2021 a month before Atlanta won the World Series. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 48 minutes ago Share

LOS ANGELES — On the first day of October in 2021, Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee made his MLB debut. One month later, the Braves won the World Series. And a little more than a month after that, Lee married Courtney White. All the while, Courtney’s mother, Maria White, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And was keeping it a secret. “She didn’t let it affect her at all,” Lee recalled during a conversation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the visitor’s dugout at Dodger Stadium on Friday. “I know that it was a lot. She didn’t wanna let the kids know until it was starting to affect her. She took some medication. She was working still and going to treatment, and she didn’t want it to be a burden on my wife or my brother-in-law.” Eventually, Maria had to break the news, using a Christmas gathering between the two families to explain her medical condition. That Christmas was the first time the Lees and Whites had spent together as one, maybe not the best time for such heart-wrenching news But then again, when is?

Maria had been taking oral chemotherapy medication since her July diagnosis. With the wedding and the World Series in the not-too-distant past, and with the baseball offseason well underway, Maria now started on intense intravenous chemotherapy.