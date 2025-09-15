‘Kevin & Taylor’ launches on Star 94: ‘First day of school jitters’

“This is like riding a bike with wobbly wheels,” Avery noted later with a chuckle.

Avery on air did not reference his former employer by name, calling it “the station that shall not be named.” Scott later explained that when Educational Media Foundation took over the 104.7 signal, it also took the Fish name (although it has chosen not to use it.)

While on the Fish, Scott and Avery wore their faith on their sleeves but did not proselytize. On Star Monday morning, they kept the subject matter light and bright.

Scott raved about the HBO Max show “The Pitt,” which won five Emmys Sunday night. She laughed about how her mom didn’t exactly keep her mouth shut after Scott told her a few weeks back about the job at Star and asked her to keep it secret.

Avery noted during his time off from radio, he worked as an extra on upcoming projects including HBO Max’s “DTF St. Louis” with Jason Bateman and David Harbour and the film “Madden” with Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale. “We’re called background actors,” he said, noting that’s the fancier way of describing extras.

The morning duo brought in Montell Jordan, an Atlanta R&B star whose 1994 hit “This is How We Do It” is on Star’s playlist. Jordan is also a pastor and gospel performer and became friends with Avery and Scott while they were on the Fish. (He was also on air the final week Kevin and Taylor were on the Fish.)

