‘Kevin & Taylor’ launches on Star 94: ‘First day of school jitters’

The first day of the new “Kevin & Taylor” morning show on Atlanta dance pop radio station Star 94 featured the pair’s signature “feel good” vibe and a few technical glitches.
“I am having first-day-of-school jitters,” said Taylor Scott at 6:15 a.m. Monday after she had to switch mics when one of them didn’t work. “It’s like driving a Fiat for 25 years and now we’re in a semi!”
Kevin Avery took a selfie on his first day at work at Star 94 as part of the "Kevin & Taylor" morning show. COURTESY
Scott and her co-hostKevin Avery lost their seemingly secure job at Christian pop station Fish 104.7 earlier this year when parent company Salem sold it to Educational Media Foundation, which runs syndicated Christian formats such as Air. That format took over the Fish signal with no local on-air talent.
After 25 years hosting Fish’s only morning show, "Kevin & Taylor" left the air with strong ratings, typically top 5 in their target demographic of women ages 25 to 54.
Star management was attracted to the duo’s strong brand presence in Atlanta and believes they can seamlessly transition to a secular station chasing a similar demographic.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer to bring a team like Kevin and Taylor that is so integrated into the Atlanta market,” said Boldon, who has introduced 40 morning shows in different markets over the past 20 years. “It just makes sense.”
Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott receive glass fish from colleagues following the final broadcast of the "Kevin & Taylor" show at the Fish 104.7 at their studio, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. The "Kevin & Taylor" show has been an Atlanta morning show for nearly a quarter of a century. This is their final day as the shutdown is happening because Salem, the parent company, sold its music stations including Fish. All Fish employees are out of work by next week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The pair admitted they were still familiarizing themselves with the studio equipment. At 6:38 a.m., there was silence for a few seconds before Avery realized he was supposed to offer a weather report.
He then played a clip of the song “Single Ladies” that was meant for an earlier segment about his daughter’s engagement over the weekend.
“This is like riding a bike with wobbly wheels,” Avery noted later with a chuckle.
Avery on air did not reference his former employer by name, calling it “the station that shall not be named.” Scott later explained that when Educational Media Foundation took over the 104.7 signal, it also took the Fish name (although it has chosen not to use it.)
While on the Fish, Scott and Avery wore their faith on their sleeves but did not proselytize. On Star Monday morning, they kept the subject matter light and bright.
Scott raved about the HBO Max show “The Pitt,” which won five Emmys Sunday night. She laughed about how her mom didn’t exactly keep her mouth shut after Scott told her a few weeks back about the job at Star and asked her to keep it secret.
The morning duo brought in Montell Jordan, an Atlanta R&B star whose 1994 hit “This is How We Do It” is on Star’s playlist. Jordan is also a pastor and gospel performer and became friends with Avery and Scott while they were on the Fish. (He was also on air the final week Kevin and Taylor were on the Fish.)
Star from 1989 to 2020 was a top 40 station with a more adult pop sound than its rivals. In 2020, with its ratings lagging, the station changed to a mix of upbeat dance, pop, R&B and hip-hop songs going back more than four decades.
On social media, there were questions about whether Star would adjust its music mix to accommodate Kevin and Taylor’s past affiliation with a “safe, clean fun” family image.
Star 94 brand manager Emily Boldon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month that the station shifts its music throughout the day, but it would not change the morning mix.
So instead of Christian acts such as Chris Tomlin and Casting Crowns, “Kevin & Taylor’s” patter is now surrounded by secular pop and R&B artists including Christina Aguilera and Chris Brown.
During the first “Kevin & Taylor” morning show on Star 94, the playlist includedsongs from the 1980s (“Beat It” by Michael Jackson, “Celebration” by Kool &the Gang), the 1990s (“Jump” by Kris Kross, “Always Be My Baby” Mariah Carey), the 2000s (“Live Your Life” by T.I. and Rihanna, “Run It” by Chris Brown) and the 2010s (“Give Me Everything” by Pitbull, “Attention” by Charlie Puth.“)
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
