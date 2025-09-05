Longtime Fish morning hosts Kevin & Taylor are moving to Star 94

Kevin Avery (right) and Taylor Scott are interviewed following their final broadcast of the Kevin & Taylor Show at the Fish 104.7 at their studio, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. Kevin and Taylor will now be the morning hosts at Star 94. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“It’s a perfect match for us,” Avery added. “I cannot wait for Taylor and I to open the microphones and do our thing.”

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Scott told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I need to pinch myself!”

The duo, who will start their new gig on Monday, Sept. 15, will host their show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.

Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott, morning hosts for the now-defunct Atlanta-based Christian radio station the Fish for 25 years, have landed at secular pop station Star 94.

Taylor Scott (left) and Kevin Avery celebrated 20 years of "The Kevin & Taylor Show," on Silver Comet trail in Smyrna on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

On New Year’s Eve last year came a bombshell: Salem sold the station to Educational Media Foundation , which runs syndicated Christian formats such as Air1, which replaced the Fish on Feb. 1. Kevin & Taylor were out of a job.

They embraced their Christian faith but didn’t proselytize. They laughed at themselves and spoke honestly about their personal struggles and triumphs. Their ratings remained consistently in the top 5 among their target audience of women 25 to 54 in Atlanta through 2024.

Under Salem Media Group, Kevin & Taylor lived up to Fish’s “good clean fun” moniker and built a loyal following, heard nationally in syndication in more than 100 markets.

Kevin & Taylor, who were inducted into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame last month, was the Fish‘s only morning show over its quarter-century run as Atlanta’s first Christian pop station on the FM dial.

A month later, Star brought in well-respected brand manager Emily Boldon. She previously had a brief run as director of operations at 97.1/The River and B98.5 and a 16-year stint as vice president of adult contemporary programming for Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, the nation’s second-largest radio owner.

In March, Star 94 made several layoffs, dumping their brand director and air staff except Jenn Hobby , whose morning show was reduced to two hours.

Unfortunately, there were no substitute stations in Atlanta for the duo to go to. The other major local Christian stations air out-of-town syndicated shows. So they began eyeing Star 94, which has drawn the so-called “suburban soccer mom” crowd since its inception in 1989. It’s now owned by Audacy, which also operates sports talk station 92.9/The Game and stalwart R&B/hip-hop station V-103.

With minimal air staff, Star has kept its ratings steady. In July, the station was 11th in the market and 12th in mornings. In its target audience of women 25 to 54, the station was eighth overall and third in the mornings with no jocks at all.

But Boldon, who has done studies on how Star is perceived in this market, wants more. But Boldon, who has done studies on how Star is perceived in this market, wants more.

“It’s fair to say since the pandemic, Star has not been focused on live and local programming,” she said. “It changed the passion listeners felt for the station. My No. 1 priority is to remind Atlanta what this heritage can be: the best music, the best personalities, the best community involvement. It’s going to be a process.”

Star, which runs dance-pop hits from the past four decades, has not had a personality-based morning show in many years to compete directly with the likes of the Bert Show at Q99.7, Tad & Drex at B98.5 and Kincaid & Dallas at New Country 101.5.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer to bring a team like Kevin & Taylor that is so integrated into the Atlanta market,” said Boldon, who has introduced 40 morning shows in different markets over the past 20 years. “It just makes sense.”