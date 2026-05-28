AJC wins national Emmy Award for ‘Substance and Soul’ promotional campaign

The award places the AJC alongside leading national media organizations, with this year’s category featuring nominees from ABC News, National Geographic and MSNOW.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has earned an Emmy Award for its ‘Substance and Soul’ promotional campaign, recognized in the Outstanding Promotional Announcement category at the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City.

“This recognition reflects the power of our journalism and the creativity behind how we bring it to audiences,” said Ned Reid, AJC creative director, who accepted the award on behalf of the team. “The Substance and Soul campaign captures what makes the AJC distinct — deeply rooted Southern journalism that connects with the communities we serve.”

The campaign was developed by AJC’s in-house creative team and its agency partner, JAM Entertainment. Production credits include creative director Ned Reid; producers Amie Green, Leah Hall, Girard Hardy and Jeff Mielcarz; writers Tom Carter and Jeff Mielcarz; and art director Jason Johnson.

The Emmy win builds on strong momentum for the AJC’s brand and marketing efforts. Earlier this year, the organization earned 10 honors at the 2025 GEMA Awards — its first year participating — recognizing excellence in media marketing and design.