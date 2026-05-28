Awards

AJC wins national Emmy Award for ‘Substance and Soul’ promotional campaign

Honor underscores AJC’s growing national recognition for storytelling and creative excellence.
AJC Logo Lockup with Emmys Logo
AJC Logo Lockup with Emmys Logo
By
26 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has earned an Emmy Award for its ‘Substance and Soul’ promotional campaign, recognized in the Outstanding Promotional Announcement category at the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City.

The award places the AJC alongside leading national media organizations, with this year’s category featuring nominees from ABC News, National Geographic and MSNOW.

“This recognition reflects the power of our journalism and the creativity behind how we bring it to audiences,” said Ned Reid, AJC creative director, who accepted the award on behalf of the team. “The Substance and Soul campaign captures what makes the AJC distinct — deeply rooted Southern journalism that connects with the communities we serve.”

The campaign was developed by AJC’s in-house creative team and its agency partner, JAM Entertainment. Production credits include creative director Ned Reid; producers Amie Green, Leah Hall, Girard Hardy and Jeff Mielcarz; writers Tom Carter and Jeff Mielcarz; and art director Jason Johnson.

The Emmy win builds on strong momentum for the AJC’s brand and marketing efforts. Earlier this year, the organization earned 10 honors at the 2025 GEMA Awards — its first year participating — recognizing excellence in media marketing and design.

Additionally, the AJC’s ambitious journalism and digital products continue to receive national recognition spanning a recent Peabody Award for its vertical video series “ICE Sweeps Georgia,” several National Headliner Awards, Best New Digital Product and overall Best in North America at the INMA Global Media Awards 2025, and being included in Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025.

About the Author

Hugo Rojo is the head of communications for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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