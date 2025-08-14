Business CBS Atlanta announces meteorologist, other leaders ahead of station launch The network continues to appoint key hires with Georgia ties. WUPA-TV (Channel 69) off I-85 inside the Perimeter is now the home of CBS Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

As CBS programming is set to move to a new station starting Saturday, the network has announced more key hires and confirming dates for the full rollout of its programming. CBS Atlanta, or WUPA-TV (Channel 69), has named Georgia native Troy Bridges as meteorologist. He is moving from CBS Detroit after serving on weather teams in Augusta, Macon, Florida and Oklahoma.

Explore The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes WUPA will debut as Atlanta’s CBS affiliate this weekend, with local weather coverage helmed by Bridges starting Monday. He will make his debut in Atlanta during the national program “CBS Mornings.” The station’s full news launch will be in September, according to CBS Atlanta. Georgia native Troy Bridges will serve as a meteorologist with CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta) Joining as assistant news director is Nichole Green, who most recently served as an executive producer at CBS New York. Longtime Atlanta journalist Alex Sanz, who previously served as a senior news leader at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press, will serve as the station’s managing editor. Lea-Anne Jackson, who served as a creative services director at CBS-owned independent stations across multiple cities, was appointed the same role at WUPA.

The announcement comes less than a week after naming its senior leadership team. Many of the hires have existing relationships with other CBS stations across the country or WUPA itself.