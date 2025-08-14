CBS Atlanta announces meteorologist, other leaders ahead of station launch

WUPA will debut as Atlanta’s CBS affiliate this weekend, with local weather coverage helmed by Bridges starting Monday. He will make his debut in Atlanta during the national program “CBS Mornings.”
The station’s full news launch will be in September, according to CBS Atlanta.
Georgia native Troy Bridges will serve as a meteorologist with CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta)
Joining as assistant news director is Nichole Green, who most recently served as an executive producer at CBS New York. Longtime Atlanta journalist Alex Sanz, who previously served as a senior news leader at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press, will serve as the station’s managing editor. Lea-Anne Jackson, who served as a creative services director at CBS-owned independent stations across multiple cities, was appointed the same role at WUPA.
Earlier this summer, longtime Atlanta CBS affiliate Atlanta News First (WANF) announced it would go independent after more than two decades. CBS then announced that WUPA, one of its owned-and-operated stations in the city, would become its Atlanta affiliate, delivering the network’s national entertainment, news and sports programming, as well as local news.
CBS Atlanta also has hired producers and photojournalists with local ties. A team of journalists is already newsgathering across neighborhoods in the city, it said in its announcement.
“We aren’t just hiring a team — we are building one from the community,” CBS Stations President Jennifer Mitchell said in the release. “They’re here to listen, serve and tell stories that matter.”