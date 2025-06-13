Porsha Williams, who became a reality star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has kept the TV spotlight on herself for more than a decade.
She has just been named to the cast of Peacock’s popular reality competition elimination show “The Traitors” for Season 4. She joins four other “Housewives” franchise vets: “New Jersey” alum Dorinda Medley (who was also on Season 3), “Beverly Hills” vet Lisa Rinna, “Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard Bassett and “Dubai” cast member Caroline Stanbury.
Other reality show stars set for the show, which is filmed in Scotland and features actor Alan Cumming as host: Rob Cesternino, Yam Yam Arocho and Natalie Anderson from “Survivor”; Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell from “Big Brother”; Maura Higgins and Robert Rausch, “Love Island”; Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”; Mark Ballas from “Dancing with the Stars”; Monet X Change, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; and Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”.
Credit: PEACOCK
The cast will also feature Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, K-pop singer Eric Nam, comedian Ron Funches, “One Tree Hill” actor Stephen Colletti, actor Michael Rapaport, and Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason.
Williams follows the path of two other “Atlanta” alums who were on Season 3: Phaedra Parks, who made a splash as a traitor, and Sheree Whitfield.
Surprisingly, Williams has never been on “Dancing with the Stars.” Nonetheless, she has a lengthy reality show resume beyond “Real Housewives.” Here is a list of her prior jobs:
Credit: DISH
2013-2021: co-host of syndicated gossip show “Dish Nation,” which shoots in Atlanta. She worked with Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea and HeadKrack.
2017: She was a contestant on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” led by Arnold Schwarzenegger (after Donald Trump). This version lasted only one season on NBC. She finished in the top 10. The winner that season was Matt Iseman, a host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”
2019: Bravo gave her a limited spinoff series in 2019: “Porsha’s Having a Baby.” This series features Williams having her only child, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, whom she shares with her ex-partner Dennis McKinley.
2021: Bravo gave her a second spinoff series in 2021 that lasted one season: “Porsha’s Family Matters.” This series focused on Williams’ family members as well as her personal life.
2023: She was part of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and went to Thailand. (She will reunite with Bassett, who was also in this cast.)
2023: Fox’s “Stars on Mars,” a reality show where famous people pretended to be on Mars. She finished in third place behind Olympic figure skater and winner Adam Rippon and singer-songwriter and runner-up Tinashe.
