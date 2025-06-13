Credit: PEACOCK Credit: PEACOCK

The cast will also feature Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, K-pop singer Eric Nam, comedian Ron Funches, “One Tree Hill” actor Stephen Colletti, actor Michael Rapaport, and Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason.

Williams follows the path of two other “Atlanta” alums who were on Season 3: Phaedra Parks, who made a splash as a traitor, and Sheree Whitfield.

Surprisingly, Williams has never been on “Dancing with the Stars.” Nonetheless, she has a lengthy reality show resume beyond “Real Housewives.” Here is a list of her prior jobs:

Credit: DISH Credit: DISH

2013-2021: co-host of syndicated gossip show “Dish Nation,” which shoots in Atlanta. She worked with Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea and HeadKrack.

2017: She was a contestant on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” led by Arnold Schwarzenegger (after Donald Trump). This version lasted only one season on NBC. She finished in the top 10. The winner that season was Matt Iseman, a host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

2019: Bravo gave her a limited spinoff series in 2019: “Porsha’s Having a Baby.” This series features Williams having her only child, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, whom she shares with her ex-partner Dennis McKinley.

2021: Bravo gave her a second spinoff series in 2021 that lasted one season: “Porsha’s Family Matters.” This series focused on Williams’ family members as well as her personal life.

2023: She was part of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and went to Thailand. (She will reunite with Bassett, who was also in this cast.)

2023: Fox’s “Stars on Mars,” a reality show where famous people pretended to be on Mars. She finished in third place behind Olympic figure skater and winner Adam Rippon and singer-songwriter and runner-up Tinashe.